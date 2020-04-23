The Libertarian Party of West Virginia selected Erika Kolenich of Buckhannon to serve as the party’s candidate on April 8 for Governor of West Virginia in the 2020 election.
Although new to the political arena, Kolenich is a trial attorney who has actively been campaigning since early 2019 and has already garnered significant support throughout the State.
In order to maintain party status in West Virginia, the Libertarians must get one percent of the vote in the gubernatorial election each cycle. They have consistently been able to do so since 2012.
Also, receiving Libertarian nomination is David Moran for United States Congress, District 1. Moran was the Libertarian candidate for Governor in 2012 and 2016. Other Libertarians nominated were Travis Shultz for West Virginia Senate - District Three, and candidates for the West Virginia House of Delegates, Mike Lockard - District 46, Will Hyman - District 48 and Brett Rogers - District 63.
The Nominating Convention was postponed from April 4, 2020 to April 8, 2020 and converted into a virtual convention to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The Libertarian party will continue considering interested potential candidates through the end of July.
Those interested in running or joining the party should contact state party chairman, David Valente or visit lpwv.org for more information.
— The Libertarian Party of West Virginia