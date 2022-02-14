Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) are urging poultry owners to increase biosecurity efforts following the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia.
In addition, a Eurasian strain of Avian Influenza virus has been detected via routine surveillance from hunter-harvested wild ducks in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Florida.
Poultry is West Virginia’s number one agricultural commodity contributing $334 million to the economy.
“With neighboring states detecting HPAI and other states finding avian influenza in wild fowl, it is time producers enhance biosecurity in West Virginia. Hopefully, increased biosecurity and the emergency action plans in those states will keep the disease contained,” Leonhardt said. “The Department holds exercises to review our plans annually, so we are prepared and have mechanisms in place to deal with an outbreak.”
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza had not been detected in U.S wild birds in five years. Also known as Bird Flu, this virus can sometimes pose a risk to people who have had direct contact with infected wild or domestic birds.
Poultry owners should immediately report unusual death loss, a drop in egg production or any sick domestic birds to Animal Health Division at 304-558-2214.