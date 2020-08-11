Legislator reveals positive Covid-19 test

West Virginia House of Delegates member Margaret Staggers says she has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Staggers, a Democrat from Fayette County representing District 32 in the House of Delegates, revealed the diagnosis publicly on her Facebook page on Aug. 10.
Writing on social media that she developed a "strange cough," Staggers said she underwent a rapid test, adding, "I have the Corona virus."
In the post, Staggers, who noted she had been "so careful," said she would "appreciate prayers and positive vibes my way."
In another post mid-day on Aug. 11, Staggers said she is "sleeping a lot" and still has a cough and some bad aches.
Staggers is an emergency room physician at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Staggers is minority vice chair of the Health and Human Resources Committee, as well as a member of several other committees.
West Virginia MetroNews reported Tuesday that Staggers was among the members of the House Health and Human Resources Committee who took part in a July informational meeting concerning the state's coronavirus response. Staggers wore a mask to the meeting, MetroNews noted.
A staff member in the house clerk's office who was in attendance tested positive for Covid-19 on the heels of the gathering, MetroNews reported, but the statewide network said there is no indication Staggers developed the virus from her attendance at that meeting.
Staggers, who has served in the House of Delegates from 2006 to 2014 and since 2018, led the Democratic ticket for the House's 32nd District in the June 2020 primary election. She garnered 4,295 votes, or 32.1 percent.
"Obviously we are very concerned about the health of Delegate Staggers given what appears to be her positive test for Covid-19," Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, told MetroNews.
"While her colleagues and I will be praying for her recovery, this simply underscores the danger that health care professionals and first responders confront every day with this pandemic. We must remain vigilant about keeping West Virginians safe from this disease."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe