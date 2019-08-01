A bipartisan group of senators have introduced the Rural Maternal and Obstetric Modernization of Services (MOMS) Act, which aims to help ensure that new and expecting mothers living in rural communities have access to the health care they need.
“Unfortunately, it has become clear that new and expecting mothers living in rural and remote areas in West Virginia and across the country are lacking access to important health care services,” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a release. “My colleagues and I realize the importance of addressing this issue, which is why we have introduced this legislation that will strengthen our efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of these mothers and their children."
Joining Capito in sponsoring the bill are Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minn., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Doug Jones, D-Ala.
Specifically, the Rural MOMS Act would:
• Improve rural maternal and obstetric care data by directing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to coordinate efforts with respect to maternal mortality and morbidity, report on women’s health conditions according to sociocultural and geographic contexts, and emphasize research on pregnancy-related deaths.
• Award new rural obstetric network grants to establish regional innovation networks to improve maternal mortality and morbidity, as well as birth outcomes.
• Expand existing federal telehealth grant programs to include birth and postpartum services as part of telehealth networks and allow federal funding to be used for ultrasound machines, fetal monitoring equipment, and other pregnancy-related technology.
• Establish a new rural maternal and obstetric care training demonstration to support training for family medicine physicians, obstetricians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, midwives, doulas, and other professionals to provide maternal care services in rural community-based settings.
• Report on maternal care in rural areas to identify the locations of gaps in maternity care, disparities in maternal health in rural areas by race and ethnicity, recommendations to standardize data collection on maternal mortality and morbidity, and activities to improve maternal care in rural areas.
