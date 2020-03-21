Known COVID-19 testing sites around the region

All known testing sites in southern West Virginia have specific criteria that prospective patients must meet in order to be tested. Use contact information listed with each site.
BECKLEY
● Beckley ARH Hospital, 306 Stanaford Road. Testing if you meet criteria. For ARH COVID-19. For updates and information call 606-439-7100 or visit arh.org.
● Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Road. Testing if you meet criteria set by state and local guidelines. Call 304-256-4100 for information.
● Beckley-Raleigh Health Department. 1602 Harper Road. Testing if you meet criteria set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-255-8531 for information.
● Dr. Ayne Amjad’s office, 330 N. Eisenhower Drive. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon. Patients should call 304-252-5900 and fill out a questionnaire over the phone, or they will have to have an order from another doctor to be tested. Patients will drive up with their window half up. The person testing will be wearing personal protective equipment.
MADISON
● Boone Memorial Hospital, 701 Madison Ave. Upon arrival to Boone Memorial Hospital or one of its clinics, a soft screening of all staff, visitors and those presenting for care will be completed. In addition, temperatures will be taken for all staff, visitors and those presenting for care. Boone Memorial Hospital has erected tents and walls to allow for additional triage stations to quickly identify those presenting with COVID-19 symptoms. Those in which symptoms are present will be segregated and directed accordingly.
OAK HILL
● Mountain Laurel Medical Clinic, 119 Main St. Patients must be pre-screened by calling 304-465-0544. Collected specimens are delivered to the state lab in Charleston with results coming within 24 to 48 hours.
● Chase Bank parking lot, 215 Main St. uesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. pending availability of supplies. Operated by Fayette County Health Department. Call 304-574-1617 for information.
PRINCETON
● Princeton Community Hospital, 122 12th St. Testing if criteria are met. Call 304-487-7000 before you go.
● Bluestone Health Center, 3997 Beckley Road. If you have traveled out of country and have a fever with respiratory symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus, call ahead to 304-431-5499 and remain in your vehicle.
RAINELLE
● Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center. Hours: 24/7. Patients with respiratory issues are asked to call 304-438-6188 from their car so they can be screened prior to coming inside. All main locations remain open to patients. The only exception is that the dental office is closed.
RONCEVERTE
● Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, 1320 Maplewood Ave. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients with respiratory issues are asked to call 304-438-6188 from their car so they can be screened prior to coming inside. All main locations remain open to patients. The only exception is that the dental office is closed.
SUMMERSVILLE
● Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road. Testing if you meet criteria set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-872-2891 before visiting.
WELCH
● Welch Community Hospital, 454 McDowell St. Only testing those who have fever and present symptoms as set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-436-8461 before visiting.