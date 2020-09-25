King Tut closes due to virus

For the first time in its 65-year history, Beckley's iconic drive-in eatery will close for two weeks due to a virus, owner David McKay said Friday.
A new evening shift employee was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday, McKay said, prompting the closure.
"We'd like to apologize to our customers and let them know we hope to be back and ready for business on Oct. 8," said McKay. "That's about all we can do.
"This will be a big shock," he added. "When the mines were open, we used to close for two weeks for miners' vacation.
"But everybody was on vacation, and everybody knew what was going to be going on," he said. "But we hadn't done that in, probably, 30 years."
Business has been "great" at King Tut's since the quarantine started in March, McKay said. King Tut's offers drive-up dining, exclusively, so Gov. Jim Justice's move to close dining rooms on March 12, followed by looser restrictions in May that limit the number of diners, did not slow business at King Tut's.
McKay and the King Tut staff had made concessions in March to slow the pandemic. Car trays, which were attached to the window of vehicles, were retired; bags, Styrofoam cups and plastic silverware took their places.
"We were about the only guys in town who were able to stay open (in March and April)," McKay noted. "The drive-in, of course, is perfect if you need to do take-out, because our menu is set up for it.
"We've been as careful as we can possibly be, and we had a new employee who just hired on with us."
The employee had worked at a Beckley pizza place, prior to being hired at King Tut's.
"He'd worked there (at King Tut's) for three days," explained McKay. "He attended a funeral probably a week or so ago."
McKay reported that at least one mourner at the funeral tested positive for Covid. Later, the employee's dad tested positive and urged his son to get a test.
"He came in without telling us he'd been to this funeral and worked three nights," said McKay. "On the fourth night, he came in sick, and the night manager sent him home about 7:30 p.m.
"But meanwhile, he'd been there for about three hours.
"We checked in with the (Raleigh County) Health Department."
McKay said Raleigh Health Department nurses told him that any employee who had been near the worker for more than 15 minutes had to get tested and that the restaurant had to be deep-cleaned.
Instead, McKay said, he opted to close for two weeks in order to protect employees and customers.
"The day shift crew didn't interface with him, but the night shift crew did," said McKay. "But everybody's nervous as all get-out, so we're just going to close for two weeks.
"We're worried about some employees' families," he explained. "One employee, his sister's in bad health, and he takes care of her, and he was on the night shift, and, of course, my night manager, she takes care of her grandson.
"This thing just spreads."
He said that he may use CARES Act PPE loans he took out months ago to continue paying his employees but that he is still working out a way to keep them paid.
"I'm sitting here trying to figure out what to do about that," he said. "I'm going to do my best to pay everybody.
"I may not be able to pay them the same way they were getting, but they'll get pretty close."
Workers announced the two-week closure on the marquee out front of the drive-in restaurant on Friday afternoon.
Raleigh County Health Department officials were not immediately available for comment on late Friday afternoon.