Kids Covid vaccines headed to health care providers

Covid vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 are making their way to health care providers this week in West Virginia.
While some already have them in hand and have begun administering them to children, others are still waiting to pick them up from one of the three hubs run by the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) for West Virginia Vaccines.
Earlier this week, JIATF received the first of the nearly 50,000 pediatric vaccines at its hubs, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Those pediatric vaccines were made available to West Virginia providers on Wednesday, following final approval of the vaccine on Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers and the director.
Last week Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric Covid vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
An emergency use authorization (EUA) is a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical products, including vaccines, during public health emergencies, such as the current Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Rodney Fink, chief medical officer at AccessHealth, said it currently has the Covid vaccine for kids age 5 to 11 at its pediatric clinic at 252 Rural Acres Drive in Beckley.
Fink said they are only offering pediatric vaccine at the pediatric clinic to avoid any possible mix-up at their other locations.
“For expertise and safety, it’s better to have this unique vaccine in the pediatric department where it will primarily be given,” he said.
Unlike the other Covid vaccines, doses for 5-to-11-year-olds are one-third the amount given to teens and adults. They are being shipped in their own vials with a special orange cap to avoid mix-ups with the adult-size doses.
AccessHealth pediatrician Dr. Erica Tuckwiller said the actual dose is only 0.2ml, which is a “very small amount of fluid.”
“The same dose is given for the second shot three weeks later to complete the primary series,” Tuckwiller said. “At this point there are no additional doses recommended after completion of the primary series, even for those that are considered immunocompromised, though, it is possible that this recommendation could change in the future.”
Fink said AccessHealth is administering the vaccine by appointment only in order to have the time required to go over the Vaccine Information Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers.
“There is a risk benefit consideration that has to be done between the physicians and the parents about their child,” Fink said.
This fact sheet goes over the benefits as well as the risk to children age 5 to 11 when receiving the vaccine. To view the fact sheet, go to http://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=16074&format=pdf.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infections. The FDA examined 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.
Tuckwiller said AccessHealth was able to order 300 doses, which they received Wednesday.
Fink said they are trying to be mindful in how they administer the vaccine, so no doses go to waste.
He said each vile contains 10 doses.
Fink said two pediatric patients were scheduled to receive the vaccine Thursday, but they were rescheduled for Friday in order to have an even 10 on the schedule.
Jason Gevenosky, a pharmacist at Eppy’s Drug in Beckley, said before providers can administer the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, they are required to watch a 15-minute education video provided by the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy on the new drug.
Gevenosky said he has yet to find time to view the video but will make sure that he and the staff at Eppy’s do so before they begin administering the new vaccine to children starting 8 a.m. Monday.
“It’s easier to do it at home and I didn’t have time to sit down and view it (on Wednesday),” Gevenosky said. “I want to be able to concentrate on it when I’m not in the middle of the front line and make sure that I’m doing everything correctly.”
Gevenosky said he was able to order about 250 doses of the vaccine from JIATF, which they planned to pick up from the Charleston hub either Thursday or Friday.
He said the other two hubs are in Monongalia and Berkeley counties, so the hub in Kanawha County is the closest.
Although it would likely be easier if the vaccines were shipped directly to the store, Gevenosky said he sees no real issue in having to pick them up.
“Obviously if they were shipped to our front door, that’s always the easiest ... but they’re letting us order enough where we don’t have to go back every single week unless the demand causes that,” he said.
Once they obtain the first doses of the pediatric vaccine, Gevenosky said he doesn’t foresee them running out in between orders.
“I would order a ton but the stability on it – I can’t keep them for six months at a time,” he said. “They’re only good for I think 45 days, and I don’t want to request a whole bunch of meds that will expire. We are going to have to feel out. We don’t know what to expect next week.”
Health care providers suggest parents and caregivers reach out to their child’s pediatrician or their local pharmacies before making the trip to get their child vaccinated as some places are requiring appointments first.
— The Associated Press contributed to this article.