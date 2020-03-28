Melissa Blair tunes in to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s daily COVID-19 updates from her home in Phelps, Ky. The Raleigh County native watches nervously, hoping not to hear the news she fears the most.
“I wait at any time for him to say another nursing home (has a case),” she said. “I don’t want to hear him say it, but I wonder if there’ll be another.”
Since September 2018, Blair has made the nearly two-hour drive from Pike County, Ky., to Beckley to visit her mother, Thelma James, at least once a week.
“All those years she took care of us kids, it’s time we took care of her a little,” Blair said of her 81-year-old mother, a resident at Harper Mills skilled nursing center on Dry Hill Road.
But it’s been more than two weeks since Blair climbed into bed beside her mom, held her hand, brushed her hair and gifted her with her favorite food, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.
“It was March 12,” she said, explaining she was driving home from a Thursday visit when she got a call from the facility advising her that it would be closed to visitors beginning at 8 a.m. the next day due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19. Since then, she and many West Virginians have watched the governor’s briefings as he announced the state’s first cases, followed by the cases at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, where, by Friday, 21 patients and eight staffers had tested positive.
“It terrifies me,” she said. And now that Raleigh County has its first cases, Blair said her anxiety has doubled.
She trusts the measures taken to stop traffic inside the facility, but worries about the unknown.
“We know the nurses and CNAs have to go home,” she said. “And I’m sure they’re doing the best they can, but we don’t know. You can be careful yourself all day long but what if the person beside you hasn’t been cautious?
“I just have to trust that they do love our families and that they love our loved ones and will take every precaution not to bring it to them,” she continued. "And I do really believe that they love Mom. Mom loves them.”
What facilities have done
Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare, which operates 17 skilled nursing facilities in West Virginia, said family members are not the only ones prohibited from visiting the state’s nursing facilities.
“It’s about limiting traffic,” he said. “It’s all about trying to keep the virus outside of the center.”
So in addition to stopping families and friends from visiting, deliveries have been stopped, students — those training for nursing or other degrees — have been stopped, church groups and anyone else without an essential role at the facilities are also prohibited.
“The family decision is the most heartbreaking decision because the separation is a really difficult ask, I’m sure,” he said.
But to help with the separation, Stonerise initiated something called Guardian Angels, as staff members are now assigned eight to 10 families to call and update about their loved ones. “So Thelma’s daughter has someone to call to ask,” he said, explaining families have one specific person to contact.
Each facility has also offered family members an opportunity to video chat via FaceTime and Zoom, with their loved one. That’s something Blair said she has enjoyed. “It’s about 10 minutes or so,” she said of the video call, for which each family makes an appointment. “It was comforting to see her.”
Pack says the facilities are doing their best to communicate with family members throughout the lockdown and he says they’ve been understanding as to the need for such drastic measures. But he says Blair’s concerns about what happens outside the facility are valid and are something which they closely monitor.
“Before we started eliminating traffic we were screening them (employees) every day before they came in,” he said, explaining they continue to monitor each employee for fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.
“We’ve had some co-workers with sore throat and we’ve asked them to stay home,” he continued. “We’ve taken care of their pay for that day.”
And as far as medical care within the facility, he said they have the proper personal protection equipment, they monitor patients and they work closely with medical doctors. Just like outside the facility, social distancing is practiced within, as any communal events have stopped and patients eat and participate in activities in their rooms.
“Folks in the center have really had to shift (what they’ve been doing),” he said. “It takes a lot of extra love to get them through this time.”
But Pack said there is a plan — an ever-changing plan — should a case arise.
“Every assisted living center is prepared for that to happen,” he said, explaining the three-stage — clinical, operational and communication — plan begins with quarantine.
“We’re prepared if it happens, but we’re praying very hard that it doesn’t.”
Pack praised the support the facilities have received from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services as well as the National Guard, which he said have both helped them prepare for the worst-case scenarios. And he said he’s grateful for family members who have been supportive through the process.
“We take our responsibilities very seriously,” he said. “We have something called Power Prayer daily devotional going out. We’re planning for the worst but praying for the best. I really believe we’ll get through this.”
Melissa Blair looks forward to that day. The day when she and her mom, who suffers from dementia, can share another hug. Until then, she sighs with relief with every positive phone call, makes the most of the video calls and even though she can’t go inside, she still drives in to visit.
Saturday was the second time she stood outside Harper Mills, holding up signs for her mother to read through a glass door.
“I told her I loved her,” she said. “I told her she looked beautiful. I told her I would be back soon.”
She held signs to communicate with Harper Mills’ workers, too, asking them if her mom had been drinking and eating.
“And one sign was thanking them because they’re her new family for a while,” she said. “They’re us while we can’t be there. And it thanked them for what they’re doing for Mom and the other residents.
“I don’t know if they ever really get thanked.”
