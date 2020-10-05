Kanawha schools open for first time this fall

As public schools were reopened in Kanawaha County on Monday for the first time this fall, the state Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting 36 new confirmed cases in the state’s most populous county in its daily report.
As a result, its Monday numbers looked similar to those on Saturday, the day that sets the following week’s school schedule.
The school district is transitioning with a blended schedule in which students will attend classes in-person or virtually on different days, depending on their last name.
On Monday, Kanawha County had scored a gold-rated 4.30 percent on its daily positive test rate – one of two metrics used to determine whether or not a school district can open. But on its seven-day rolling average of 16.52 cases per 100,000 population, the county was in orange territory on the state’s color-coded alert system map that measures transmission of Covid-19.
In orange, schools cannot open. But in gold, they can.
Additionally, there are 1,158 active cases in Kanawha County, more than one quarter of the 4,330 across the entire state.
The number in the capital city contrasts sharply with what was reported across much of southern West Virginia, where another low-transmission day on Monday added to 14 new Covid-19 cases in the nine-county region that comprises The Register-Herald primary market.
Fayette County added five Covid cases in DHHR’s Monday report while Raleigh County added four. Greenbrier County added two cases and Mercer, Nicholas and Wyoming counties each added one case. Monroe and Summers counties, the least populous of the nine, remained flat.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of three people on Monday, two – a 53-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman – in Kanawha County. The other was a 70-year-old Putnam County woman. The state has recorded 361 Covid-related deaths.
Also on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice reported that West Virginia’s statewide rate of Covid-19 transmission – also known as Rt – has continued to improve since last week, reaching 0.86, the second-best rate of any state in the country.
The state reported 114 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday out of 6,461 tests for a daily test rate of 1.76 percent, lowering the state’s cumulative rate to 2.74 percent.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited new evidence on Monday that the virus can spread beyond six feet indoors, and the number of new cases reported each day across the United States was once again slowly rising. Epidemiologists and virologists are warning that the spread of the virus in the U.S. could worsen significantly through the fall as colder weather forces people indoors. Currently, some 43,000 new cases are being reported daily.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (101), Berkeley (1,103), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (119), Cabell (905), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (657), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (451), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,910), Lewis (41), Lincoln (188), Logan (652), Marion (303), Marshall (186), Mason (148), McDowell (96), Mercer (439), Mineral (177), Mingo (399), Monongalia (2,108), Monroe (151), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (381), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (630), Raleigh (563), Randolph (270), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (145), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (421), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (130).