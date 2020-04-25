A 67-year-old man from Kanawha County became the state’s 33rd death attributed to COVID-19 as West Virginia’s lab results tally showed fewer numbers day to day from the pace of daily reports this week.
According to its Saturday afternoon press release, the Department of Health and Human Resources has results of 33,210 lab results, 791 more than on Friday afternoon. This week, prior to Saturday, 10,264 lab results had been received, including a daily record of 3,303 on Friday, for an average of 2,566 lab results a day.
A week ago this past Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice ordered the National Guard to test all 28,000 residents and staff at nursing homes across the state. The Guard assured Justice that it could get the job done in a week. To do so would take an average of 4,000 tests per day.
The state now has recorded 1,025 people with positive tests for the disease, 15 more from Friday to Saturday, pushing the positive test result rate to 3.09 percent – a rate that has continued to decline this week.
On Friday, the DHHR had reported nine confirmed cases in Raleigh County. On Saturday, the number had dropped to eight.
The DHHR explained: "As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Raleigh County in this report."
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (130), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (148), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (45), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).