The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed on Wednesday the COVID-19 related death of a 65-year-old man from Kanawha County. He became the state’s 85th death and the county’s 20th, the most of all 55 counties.
The state has now counted 119,716 lab tests with 2,193 of those coming back positive. That translates as a 1.83 percent positive test rate which has been in decline the past few weeks. The daily tally reported 2,493 lab tests with 13 positives for a daily rate of 0.52 percent.
There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Register-Herald’s primary market across southern West Virginia.