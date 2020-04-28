Charleston – While West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said a figure he's set as a threshold to begin reopening the state is based in "science" and "mathematics," the number he's selected appears designed to ensure the reopening of the state, barring an abnormal event.
Monday, Justice announced a plan for re-opening the state in phases.
As of 5 p.m. that day, the state had received 43,227 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,077 positive, a rate of 2.49 percent.
Justice said if the state kept below 3 percent positive cases, compared to tests received, from Monday through Wednesday, then the plan to reopen the state could commence.
During a virtual COVID–19 briefing Tuesday, Justice said "by using a metric, instead of just a wild guess, then we'll absolutely know when there's a problem."
But in order for West Virginia to reach 3 percent positive cases by Wednesday, it would have to see an abnormally large number of positives in a day.
Over the past week, case counts increased from 26,961 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 963 positive, on Wednesday, to 41,526 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,095 positive, on Tuesday. Overall, the latest numbers resulted in a 2.64 percent positive test rate.
During the past week, positive cases increased, on average, by 18.8 cases per day. Lab results increased, on average, by 2,080 results received per day, resulting in a positive test rate this past week below 1 percent.
The state would need to see an abnormally high number of positive test results by Wednesday to push the positive test rate above 3 percent.
On Twitter Monday, Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and an environmental scientist, also suggested that the bar is set so high, West Virginia could begin reopening even if there was a dramatic increase in positive cases overnight.
He said to "consider the unlikely situation in which 10 percent of tests come back positive over the next three days. If 3,000 tests are reported and 300 of those are positive, the cumulative percent of positive test results will only increase from 2.49 percent to 2.98 percent."
"The state would still be under three percent for three consecutive days, but we’d be trending in a very bad direction, with 10 percent of recent cases coming back positive," he said. "Recent data, not cumulative data, should be used to make a decision about reopening the state."
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, has said the figure could serve as a "motivator" for West Virginians.
But during the briefing Tuesday, Justice said the plan would likely go on, even if the positive test rate jumped to more than three percent later on. He said if that were to occur, state officials would focus on the specific location of the increase.
Marsh had originally said the state would wait until 14 days of declining new positives, not three straight days at less than three percent positive test rate to begin reopening.
In response to questioning about that change, Marsh said that the state is also looking at other factors, such as how many other people one diagnosed person infects, and a decline in new cases.
West Virginia experienced its peak number of new cases on April 18, with 74 new cases. But as recently as Friday, the state jumped back up, to 46 new cases, before declining to 18 new cases Tuesday.
On Twitter, Marsh was asked about how many people would likely be hospitalized, or die, by operating under the new plan.
"Unfortunately, do not have a crystal ball and whether today, tomorrow, next week or in the future, we need to learn how to live with the virus and thrive," he said. "That will be together and all focused on protecting ourselves and family and starving the virus."
Plan elaboration
Also Tuesday, Justice elaborated on plans to reopen businesses.
He said that on Thursday, in the Week 1 phase of reopenings, hospitals will be able to resume elective medical procedures.
Also during Week 1, outpatient health care operations may resume, including primary care, dentistry, physical/occupational therapy, psychological/mental health, "and similar practices," according to DHHR guidance. Testing of day care staff across the state will begin.
Small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, restaurants that offer take-away or outdoor dining, and funeral homes would be permitted to resume operations in the “Week 2” phase of the governor’s plan, which would begin Monday, if the statewide cumulative percent of positive test results remains below three percent through Wednesday evening. Professional service businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and pet grooming would also be permitted to reopen.
They would be required to operate with physical distancing measures in effect. Businesses would also be required to implement efforts to increase sanitation and the use of face coverings.
The governor also clarified that each subsequent phase of the reopening process – Weeks 2-6 – will begin on each week’s respective Monday.
During weeks three through six, other businesses, including office/government buildings, specialty retail stores, parks and/or restrooms and facilities at parks, gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas/massage establishments, would reopen.
The governor’s office will announce which of these businesses will be able to reopen at least one week in advance of its reopening date.
Justice also said that businesses are not required to reopen. Officials also urged people to stay home as much as possible, telework when possible, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing.
