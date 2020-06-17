In a Wednesday press briefing about the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke forcefully about the need for people to wear face coverings while outside their homes and in close quarters but wavered when asked if he would ever mandate mask wearing.
The governor’s comments came during talks about the ongoing virus outbreaks at churches in the state, including Graystone Baptist Church in his home county of Greenbrier. The county health department reported in a Facebook post Wednesday that there were no new cases that day with the tally holding at 34 active cases, 33 of which are linked to the church.
Justice reported that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has now identified the sixth church-related outbreak of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
Three of the outbreaks remain active. In addition to Graystone Baptist in Ronceverte, the churches are located in Ohio and Boone counties.
The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is investigating one of the active church-related outbreaks. There are four cases identified, with additional cases anticipated.
Justice admonished those West Virginians who are ignoring his instructions to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands frequently.
“When we don’t adhere to guidelines… we’re asking for it,” he said, noting that churches are particularly vulnerable to outbreaks, with people prone to hug or shake hands, sit close together and sing enthusiastically. He also remarked that older parishioners are at high risk for infection.
Greenbrier is just one of three counties currently experiencing church-centered outbreaks. Ohio and Boone counties are seeing similar problems, but thus far on a much smaller scale than Greenbrier.
Justice urged those attending services to sit in every other pew and stay in family units, as well as follow other oft-repeated guidelines.
“We gotta do this, or we’re gonna end up with people dead,” he warned.
But when asked by a reporter if he had any plans to mandate wearing masks in public, Justice balked.
“I would be a proponent,” he said, but added, “I don’t want to divide us. I can’t go sit in every church and see if they’re wearing masks or not wearing masks. It’s a tough call.”
Justice said West Virginians have done an overall good job of working together and keeping each other safe but may have gotten overconfident and weary of the restrictions. He said he worries that demanding that people wear masks would have the opposite effect, because a lot of people don’t like being told what to do.
Nonetheless, he said mandates could be the next step if outbreaks continue to pile up.
“Wearing a mask is nothing compared to losing a loved one,” he said. “If you don’t listen and wear your mask, you’re going to have loved ones die.
“What is it really going to take for us to awaken? This disease and virus is still with us. This is not some smoke and mirrors.”
He implored, “Just watch the news. Watch what’s happening.”
According to the governor, 839 people were tested at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg in a free COVID-19 testing event that ran from Friday through Monday. Eight positive tests have come back thus far, with 24 still pending, Justice said.
In its Facebook post, the health department urged anyone who is sick or having even mild cold-like symptoms to stay home.
“There are many rumors about positive cases in stores and other places of business,” officials said in the post. “If you are wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, your risk is minimal. If everyone does their part, we can limit the spread of this virus.”
Everyone who fears they have been exposed to the virus should contact their primary care provider for testing. In Greenbrier County, testing is also available at Rainelle Medical Center, Robert C. Byrd Clinic or MedExpress.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com