Justice: W.Va. mask mandate to end June 20

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Friday the mask mandate will be lifted June 20, the 158th birthday of the state, regardless of where the vaccination percentage stands.
“I am targeting a different approach,” he said, relying on “direct recommendations” from his team of medical experts and his immediate task force. “Our experts tells us by that time, with incentives in place,” enough residents will be vaccinated.
Justice said the projection is that by June 20, 65 percent of the population 12 years old and older will have received at least the first dose, with 75 percent of those 50 and over and 85 percent of residents 65 and over also with at least one dose of the vaccine.
Calling a “Call To Arms,” Justice said even if those numbers are not quite on target, they will be “close enough” to set the June 20 date for no longer requiring masks to be worn in public buildings.
“It coincides perfectly with the birthday of our state,” he said.
