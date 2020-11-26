The first batch of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be in West Virginia in mid December, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday, and among the first people to receive the shots will be those in nursing homes.
At a pandemic briefing, Justice said the National Guard would be largely responsible for distribution of the vaccine, a complex task given that it must be stored at a temperature of minus-94 Fahrenheit, and has exacting handling protocols.
U.S. government officials are on schedule to have 40 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer and biotech firm Moderna by the end of the year, enough to vaccinate 20 million people as each vaccine requires two doses given about three weeks apart.
The governor pleaded again with West Virgnians to wear masks when out in public, calling the simple public health strategy “the only bullet I’ve got” to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Spread of the virus remains at elevated levels across the state as well as across the country.
For the first time since the pandemic hit the United States, the country has added more than one million cases in each of the past two consecutive weeks.
In the past week, the United States added an average of 173,000 new daily cases with the daily count on Tuesday topping 200,000 for the first time.
State numbers were climbing as well.
West Virginia recorded 967 new cases on Wednesday and 13 more deaths.
The case count totals 43,050, an increase of 18,167 since Nov. 1.
Over the same time, deaths have risen to 695, an increase of 238.
Also, the state set four records in the Wednesday report:
● Active cases are at 14,283, a jump of 343 cases in the previous 24 hours.
● The state had 510 hospitalizations for the disease, a jump from the previous record of 463 recorded Tuesday.
● Intensive care unites had 144 patients, up from 129 in the previous day.
● 65 patients were on ventilator assistance, up from 51 on Tuesday.
Across southern West Virginia, Raleigh County added 24 cases in the Wednesday report.
Wyoming County added 31 cases and moved into red on the state’s color coded map that measures transmissions rates and daily positive test percentages.
McDowell County added 15 cases, Mercer County added 12, Fayette County added 11, Monroe County added 10, Nicholas County added six, Greenbrier County added two and Summers County stayed flat.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 97-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 73-year-old male from Mineral County, an 84-year-old woman from Harrison County, an 80-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 68-year-old male from Marshall County, a 76-year-old male from Marshall County, a 95-year-old male from Marshall County, an 86-year-old woman from Marshall County, an 83-year-old male from Marshall County, a 94-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 93-year-old woman from Marshall County, and an 80-year-old man from Cabell County.
Cases per county: Barbour (375), Berkeley (2,874), Boone (603), Braxton (104), Brooke (587), Cabell (2,695), Calhoun (63), Clay (107), Doddridge (112), Fayette (1,076), Gilmer (196), Grant (310), Greenbrier (414), Hampshire (295), Hancock (591), Hardy (227), Harrison (1,200), Jackson (680), Jefferson (1,233), Kanawha (5,400), Lewis (228), Lincoln (401), Logan (1,015), Marion (776), Marshall (1,080), Mason (383), McDowell (600), Mercer (1,264), Mineral (1,084), Mingo (947), Monongalia (3,143), Monroe (352), Morgan (245), Nicholas (315), Ohio (1,403), Pendleton (101), Pleasants (84), Pocahontas (115), Preston (505), Putnam (1,776), Raleigh (1,465), Randolph (660), Ritchie (139), Roane (158), Summers (260), Taylor (290), Tucker (117), Tyler (132), Upshur (462), Wayne (949), Webster (54), Wetzel (381), Wirt (94), Wood (2,281), Wyoming (649).