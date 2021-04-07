CHARLESTON — State leaders have three words for residents if they want to beat the Covid-19 pandemic: “vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.”
With barely 33 percent of the state’s eligible residents receiving at least the first dose of the vaccine and an uptick in positive cases, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday during his pandemic briefing the way to stop it is to get vaccinated.
“Our answer to this … is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” he said. “There’s been a little uptick in this thing, but we don’t want it to turn into a big uptick. We have got to be careful. This thing is not over. We’ve lost 26 more great West Virginians just since Monday.”
“The vaccine is the key element for us whether we get to the point we can get back to those activities,” state Covid-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said of a normalcy.
The UK variant is in the state, he said, and it is twice as contagious and twice as deadly as the original coronavirus.
Marsh pointed to the surge in Michigan and other places of the variant and how it could happen here.
“We do understand if we don’t act quickly and act aggressively that could be our future,” he said.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said about 168 cases of the UK variant have been found in 19 counties, mostly border counties.
“We are concerned about our younger population,” she said. “They need to get vaccinated.”
Amjad said the UK variant is more prevalent among the 19 to 49 age group, and it has created a sense of urgency to get vaccinated.
Justice said 26 more deaths were reported since Monday and it is imperative for those 65 and older in particular to get vaccinated.
“We’ve still got about 90,000 of you folks out there – age 65 and older – that have not taken your shot yet,” Justice said. “Really and truly we have got to get you vaccinated.”
“If you are 65 years of age or older and you have chosen to not get your vaccine, you are making a terrible mistake,” he said. “If you’re age 65 or older and you get this, as we’ve seen, you’re in tough shape. However, if you get your vaccine, the likelihood of you getting this is diminished unbelievably, and even if you were to get it, which is highly unlikely, your odds of being hospitalized go down phenomenally, and the possibility of death is almost zero. You have got to get your shot. Please listen to me.” Justice said that 75 percent of West Virginians in that age group have been vaccinated so far, but he wants to see that number as close to 100 percent as possible.
“This disease basically takes your breath away,” he said of patients struggling to breathe, some on ventilators. “Your loved ones can’t even be with you. I don’t know how it gets any worse.”
Long-term effects of the virus are also being detected.
“The impact of the virus is still unfolding so it is best to get vaccinated,” he said. “We really don’t know the long-term effects of having this and what it can do to us.”
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said localities are prepared to host vaccine clinics at businesses and churches or other places to make it convenient.
“Just call the hotline,” he said, not only to set up a clinic but also to seek help for homebound residents.
“It’s all about vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” he said.
That hotline number is 1-833-734-0965.
Justice called on everyone to step up to help with the vaccine effort.
“Come on, West Virginians, help me,” he said. “Be community leaders, be street leaders … give us arms to put shots in.”