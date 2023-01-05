charleston, w.va. — Gov. Jim Justice says his weekly Covid-19 media briefings will transition to regular updates from his administration and focus less on the pandemic.
“We’re going to move forward,” Justice said during Wednesday’s briefing.
West Virginia’s state of emergency over Covid-19 officially ended on Jan. 1.
Justice said his Covid briefings will be rebranded as “The Justice Administration Update Briefings.” He said updates about Covid deaths, vaccines and other pandemic-related topics will still be discussed if needed.
Despite the change, Justice said West Virginians should continue to keep up to date with their vaccinations.
The governor first declared a state of emergency on March 16, 2020. A day after it was declared, the governor ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars, gyms and recreational facilities and more. Schools were also closed.
— MetroNews
