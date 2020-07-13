Justice steps back: limits crowd sizes, closes Monongalia bars, cancels fairs, festivals

As the daily positive test rate for Covid-19 slowed in West Virginia on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice was taking several steps back.
There would be a 10-day closure of bars in Monongalia County, the governor ordered, plus events would be limited statewide to no more than 25 people in attendance. There would be no fairs or festivals or outdoor concerts unless the number of attendees was less than 25.
Churches, too, drew the governor’s attention.
Holding up images of a Fairmont church that had a recent gathering with no social distancing or people wearing face coverings, Justice said his mandatory mask order applied to places of worship, too.
Although the 25-person limit does not apply to churches, Justice said, "People need to understand the danger they are exposing themselves and all kinds of people beyond that setting. If there’s any place on the planet we should be loving our neighbors, it’s there.”
As far as opening K-12 public schools? As of Monday, he said at his daily press briefing, "I couldn’t put us back in school.”
Other states have already postponed face-to-face classes this year despite pressure from President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
On Monday, the president pushed again for schools to reopen, ignoring the concerns of people who are afraid that the summer spike in coronavirus cases in their states has made it unsafe and untenable for students and teachers to go back to class.
“Schools should be opened,” Trump said at the White House, as reported by The Associated Press. “Schools should be opened. Kids want to go to school. You’re losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed.”
Some cities, including New York and Los Angeles, have announced that they are going to delay the start date for the new school year, just as Justice did recently, pushing West Virginia’s start to Sept. 8. Other school districts around the country are planning online-only classes for the foreseeable future.
Justice, a Republican who often touts his relationship with the president, said he won’t be pressured into sending students back to school if the state’s numbers don’t justify it.
“I will not be pressured by our president or anyone with regards to putting our kids back in school,” he said.
As school officials across West Virginia are putting plans in place to welcome students back to school in the fall, the Mountain State’s number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 spiked last week, pushing the daily test rate above 3.00 on several days and above 4.00 on others. As of Monday afternoon’s daily tally, the cumulative positive test rate stood at 2.04 percent – low compared to other states, but higher than late June.
The other concerning number for Justice was the state's rate of spread – which checked in at 1.36, second highest in the nation. If that rate is above 1.00, the virus is spreading quickly. Below 1.00, the spread stops.
Raleigh County continued its climb in the number of Covid-19 cases in Monday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, checking in at 80, three more than Sunday’s total and 25 more than a week ago Sunday. The DHHR reported there were three other “probably” cases. Also, 64 of Raleigh’s total have recovered.
In Raleigh County, 12.36 percent of total cases are of those 19 years old or younger; 19.28 percent are of people ages 20-29; 22.89 percent of people who fall between the ages of 30 and 39; and people who are at least 60 years old account for about 28 percent of all confirmed cases.
Fayette County added three more confirmed cases on Sunday, pushing its total to 84 – the most of any county in The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia. Mercer County added one case as did Nicholas County. Numbers in Fayete, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming counties remained flat for the day.
Monongalia, which caught the governor’s attention last week with its advancing number of cases, added 29 in Monday’s report. Cumulatively, it has reported 554 cases, the most of any county in the state, and 338 more than a week ago Sunday.
Justice said during his Monday briefing that the new restrictions were in response primarily to the numbers coming out of Monongalia County.
Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus response coordinator, said, “Sometimes we’ve got to slow down and stop and maybe take a step backwards as we look at those precise counties and areas of West Virginia that are being affected differently.
“We see Mon County as that county right now.”
About half of the confirmed cases in Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, have counted individuals between 20 to 29 years old, according to the DHHR.
The bar closure would last for 10 days, the governor said. West Virginia University students are scheduled to start fall classes Aug. 19, although residence halls open Aug. 8.
Justice hit again upon the urgency for people to wear masks – as he has mandated.
“This is the only bullet we’ve got,” he said. “I really believe overwhelmingly we have made unbelievable progress on people wearing masks today versus when I was saying ‘come on, come on’ and I was pleading with them."
While the governor’s new directive on Monday includes outdoor concerts, “This does not apply to a Little League. It does not apply to an outdoor pool” if you can social distance, he said.
Officials with the Governor’s Office later also clarified to MetroNews that weddings and receptions are classified as "essential services" and do not fall under the public gathering limit.
— The Associated Press and MetroNews contributed to this report.