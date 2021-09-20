Justice starts Save Our Care program

CHARLESTON — A new state plan is in place to help handle a “crisis” situation with hospitals and long-term care facilities that could lead to rationing health care.
“We have to move and move right now,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing. “The bottom line is, our hospitals are on the verge of being overrun. We could wake up to a situation where we are basically rationing care … we are at a crisis.”
Justice said a program called Save Our Care is now in place to reimburse hospitals and long-term care facilities if they need to move staff around and delay elective surgeries or hire temporary staff.
Ending elective surgeries can “destroy” the economics of a hospital, he said, and a task force is being set in place to review reimbursements.
Justice said staffing is the “number one problem.”
Although the peak of new active Covid cases may be close, hospitalizations and the number of people in ICUs and on ventilators will continue to increase, he said. On Monday, 961 were hospitalized, 287 in ICUs and 160 on ventilators, all well past the previous highs during the January surge.
“We are showing signs we are sitting on the peak,” he said of the 21,490 active cases statewide Monday, after reaching almost 30,000 last week.
Justice said hospitals will continue to be stressed to the limit after the peak because of the lag time between active cases detected and the impact of the symptoms.
The reimbursement program will be in place for as long as needed, but the hope is the numbers of Covid patients in hospitals will be declining in the coming weeks, he added.
“We are all hoping and praying we are at the peak,” he said, but everyone has to make sure the hospitals can “save our care.”
The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright, said Justice’s support is welcomed.
“The current surge of Covid-19 has stretched the staffing and bed availability in our state to the breaking point,” he said. “Our health care workers have truly been fighting a war against Covid-19 for the last 19 months. This latest surge has placed an unprecedented stress on our frontline workers, yet they still strive to provide quality care to all ailing West Virginians. It is imperative that we provide our brave workers some relief and reinforcements, thereby allowing our health care systems to meet the extreme demand that is being placed on them.”
Wright said the association appreciates “the opportunity to collaborate with our hospital partners to address the staffing shortages that are plaguing our state, as well as the other challenges facing our state’s continuum of care. We stand ready to serve the governor in any way we can to ensure a successful implementation of the Save our Care initiative.”
Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, also released a statement praising the move.
“On behalf of the hospitals in West Virginia and the 49,000 employees who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, we applaud the actions taken today by Governor Justice and the COVID-19 pandemic leadership team to create a task force to provide much needed support to hospitals and long-term care facilities,” he said. “This decision will help our hospitals manage the financial challenges of responding to the pandemic, including the escalating expenses and critical staffing needs they are currently experiencing. Ultimately, funding will help support our health care workers who have been on the frontlines of care for more than 19 months and help maintain the long-term stability of our health care system to care for all patients.”
Justice made the Save Our Care announcement after a morning “breakfast summit” with his Covid team and others.
Dr. Clay Marsh, a member of the team and state Covid-19 czar, said hospitals are seeing a “historic level” of “very sick people.”
“We must avoid rationing care,” he said, suggesting nursing instructors and retired nurses possibly being recruited to help out.
Marsh also has cautioned that even after the peak is reached hospitalizations will continue to rise for two to four weeks after the active cases numbers start dropping.
Another team member, retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said he thinks the state is “close to that spot” considered the peak, as recovered cases are removed from the active case list and fewer new cases are reported.
But he also said hospitals will see no relief immediately from fewer cases.
“Our historic data shows us, nationally, that after you hit the peak of cases” for two to six weeks after that hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase.
Most of the Covid patients in hospitals are unvaccinated, he added.
Active cases in Mercer County have dropped from a high of 1,198 on Thursday to 862 on Monday, but Mercer County Health Administrator Roger Topping said the peak is not here yet and he is maintaining a wait and see attitude.
“Our numbers show we have not peaked yet,” he said. “As of last Friday we had 959 new Covid cases. This morning (Monday) we have between 125/130 new cases. That’s 1,084 cases, an average of 54+ new cases a day, and we have 10 days left in September.”
Topping said that, based on the average per-day number and the days remaining, “we will have 1,624 or more new cases of Covid in September. We had 900 new cases in August. Let’s see how it looks on the 30th. I pray that we see the numbers plummet.”
In McDowell County, after hitting 400 on Thursday, the active case count was 308 Monday.
Monroe County saw a sharp decrease, from 426 on Wednesday to 205 Monday, according to the DHHR.
Justice said the situation in hospitals and long-term care facilities will be “constantly monitored” and the state will help in every way possible.
All continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated to keep down numbers and spread as well as possibly preventing another surge of a new variant.
Marsh also said he is encouraged about Pfizer’s request for emergency authorization to provide vaccinations to ages 5 to 11, citing statistics that show a 254 percent increase nationwide in new cases from newborns to age 18.
“This is a really welcome piece of news for all of us,” he said, adding that he hopes the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the request quickly.
“By mid to late October we may have that approval,” he said.
Justice said he has put his “foot on the brakes” regarding mandates and instead is focusing on getting everyone vaccinated.
“The Good Lord, he has given me the wisdom to make the right calls at the right time,” he said.
As a response to the increase in Covid cases in the area, Princeton Community Hospital has readjusted its visitation policy.
Starting today, only one caretaker/visitor approved by the patient may visit during normal visiting hours.
That is a change from two visitors previously allowed. Another change is any visitor will not be allowed to leave and then reenter during the same day.
“We value our patients’ families and understand the role they play in the patient’s healing process and overall well-being; however, we also recognize that COVID continues to be a serious factor in our area,” a statement from PCH said. “For the safety of our patients, employees, and the public, Princeton Community Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines.”
Other hospital protocols remain in place and all visitors must:
• Be at least 18 years old.
• Wear a facial covering.
• Be screened at the entrance, including temperature check.
Visitation hours for in-patient units are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and anyone screened by 6 p.m. is allowed to visit until 7:30 p.m.
In the ICU and CCU, visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Visitation is 24/7 in pediatric and obstetric inpatient units.