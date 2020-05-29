Justice signs order allowing spas and more to open on Saturday
On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order formally allowing spas, video lottery retailers, swimming polls and other businesses to open on Saturday as part of his phased-in plan to reopen the state’s economy.
He also announced that, beginning Monday, WVSSAC-sanctioned high school and middle school athletics programs and bands will be allowed to resume their summer training programs.
Businesses allowed to reopen on Saturday, with limitations, include: spas and massage businesses, limited video lottery retailers, swimming pools, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks and other places with indoor amusement.
Additionally, all low-contact outdoor youth sports and little league organizations will be permitted to resume practices on June 8.
All remaining adult sports facilities will be permitted to reopen on June 8, provided that all additional safety guidelines are properly followed. Venues allowed to reopen include indoor tennis courts, racquetball courts, outdoor basketball courts, and others.
Youth sports games with spectators, outdoor sporting events with spectators, and outdoor equestrian events with spectators will all be allowed to resume on Monday, June 22, with strict social distancing guidelines in place.