Gov. Jim Justice struck a dire tone in his Monday pandemic press briefing, first reading through a list of 24 West Virginians who had died from Covid complications over the weekend and then, after pleading for people to get vaccinated and reviewing Covid statistics that continued to worsen, said, “We’ve got more bad days in front of us than behind us.”
While the percentage of people in West Virginia who have been fully vaccinated inched ahead to 51.1 percent, the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) showed the number of active cases had risen to 21,500, up 603 cases from Sunday and 17,896 cases from Aug. 6, one month ago.
Of the two dozen people who had died since Friday’s report, two were from Raleigh County and two – including a 47-year-old man – were from Wyoming County. The oldest was a 102-year-old woman from Doddridge County; the youngest, a 46-year-old woman from Marshall County.
“How many of them are going to die? Probably a bunch of them to tell the truth,”
Justice said, referencing the growing number of active cases in the state.
“I offer you my prayers again but I ask more than anything to get vaccinated to stop this,” he said about a record-setting spread of the highly infectious disease.
The positive test rate was again in double digits in Monday’s report, the eighth time in the last 20 days, at 10.73 percent with 1,307 new positive tests, pulling the overall rate to 5.33 percent, the highest it has been since settling at the same level on March 29 of this year. It is now approaching the pandemic high of 5.69 percent set Feb. 1.
Online numbers for hospitalizations, patients in intensive care units and patients on ventilators for breathing support had not been updated since Friday, but the first two were bending toward new highs while intubations, at 112, had already eclipsed last winter’s high of 104 on Jan. 10.
ICU patients were at 216, representing 30 percent of all hospitalized Covid patients, and stood three shy of the pandemic high.
“I don’t know when in the world we’re going to just completely, everyone realize, rights or no rights or whatever it may be, absolutely, but more need to get vaccinated,” the governor said.
The governor also reported 59 outbreaks in schools across 26 counties, 19 schools having stopped in-person instruction and 30 counties having declared a mask mandate.
In Fayette County on Monday, school officials issued a media advisory saying all students and staff must wear masks or shields when they return to the classrooms Tuesday. The school district has had to quarantine 788 students and close two schools since the beginning of the school year.
The state’s color-coded map, used to measure the prevalence of Covid, had 41 counties in red, the color with the highest rate of infection. In The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market, only Fayette County, in orange, was not in red.
Monroe County posted a rate on Monday of 140.97 cases of Covid infections per 100,000 population, second highest in the state. Calhoun County led with a 157.75 rate.
The governor reported 58 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and four in church communities, including one in Monroe County.
He said 88 inmates in state prisons had contracted the disease along with 57 staff members.
James Hoyer, who leads the interagency task force overseeing the state’s vaccine distribution efforts, reported that 82 percent of people being treated for Covid in hospitals in West Virginia were unvaccinated.
He also said during the briefing that Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Princeton Community Hospital had put out the word that each was concerned about its capacity to handle additional cases.
On Friday, Dr. Bridgett Morrison, health officer for Greenbrier County, begged people to wear a mask and get vaccinated, saying, “Our hospital is at capacity.”
Like the governor, Hoyer was sounding alarms about what lies ahead, cautioning state residents – especially the unvaccinated – about the upcoming cold and flu season.
He predicted “a challenging fall and winter” for unvaccinated people.
Justice stuck with his decision to let local authorities make the call on mask mandates for schools, saying, “Our folks are looking at this and looking at this nonstop.” He added that he was trying “to abide by the wishes of the local people who ought to be making decisions at the local level.”
Still, the governor said, “Get yourself vaccinated to stop this. I don’t know for sure that it’s preventable but it could surely cut down on these numbers in a big way.”