Justice seeks vaccine mandate waivers

Gov. Jim Justice has joined two other governors in throwing a “hail Mary pass” to try to stop vaccine mandates for employees in the health care industry in rural areas.
During his pandemic briefing Monday, Justice said the mandate is adding another level of problems for rural hospitals in maintaining staff, which is an issue in rural areas in other states as well.
The governors will seek a waiver regarding the vaccine mandate from the CDC and the Biden Administration for rural hospitals.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently threw out the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for private businesses, but upheld the mandate for workers in the health care industry.
Justice has joined Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in the effort.
“I talked to Gov. Youngkin,” he said, and they agree that the mandate may not be as big of an issue in populated areas, “but in rural areas, we truly do have some folks who will have to be terminated (from their jobs) because they choose not to be vaccinated.”
“It’s going to make it rougher…” to provide care, he said, and he wants to the waiver so hospitals in rural areas are not forced to abide by the mandate. “It is not saving lives, it is not helping people. In this situation, it is hurting in a bad way.”
Justice described the move as “somewhat of a hail Mary pass,” but providing health care in rural areas is “tough enough” and losing more workers over the mandate “will just make it worse.”
“I am very hopeful it (the waiver) will be considered and granted,” he said.
COVID-related hospitalizations in the state remain at record levels, with 1,070 reported on Monday.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said new COVID cases, which are almost all the Omicron variant, seem to have plateaued in the last several days and may start dropping soon.
While that “is encouraging for us,” he said, hospitalizations usually continue to increase for awhile after the peak is reached since there is a lag time between new cases and the need to be hospitalized.
Marsh once again pointed out the importance of vaccinations, especially boosters, in keeping people out of hospitals and saving lives.
Anyone 65 and over who is fully vaccinated and boosted has 100 times the protection from the virus than those who are unvaccinated have, he said, but only 52 percent of that population is boosted.
“If we were as vaccinated as many European countries, we would have one-half the number of hospitalizations as we have seen during the Omicron wave,” he said, adding that the COVID death toll across the nation is now over 880,000 and is expected to exceed 1 million.
Through the entire pandemic, 99 percent of COVID deaths were unvaccinated, he added.
Marsh also said vaccinations likely will help protect from other variants that develop, which so far has been the case with the second Omicron variant.
That variant, detected initially in India and Denmark and called Omicron BA.2, is spreading and has been detected in several states, but seems so far to respond to the vaccination, he said.
The concern is that this variant may be a bit more infectious than the first Omicron variant.
More mutations are likely to occur, he said, and they are “not done finding ways to bypass what we are doing.”
Marsh said he remains hopeful that the CDC will grant the state’s request to start administering the second booster of Pfizer (the fourth dose), which has been found in Israel to reduce hospitalizations by three times among those 60 and older who are at risk.
The pandemic will not be downgraded to an “endemic” as long as variants keep spreading around the world.
“We need enough immune response to stop circulation of new variants dramatically across the world,” he said, and any new variant would be isolated into much smaller areas.