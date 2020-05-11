Justice: Restaurants can begin indoor dining on May 21, large retail stores also can reopen then

CHARLESTON — Indoor restaurant dining can begin on May 21 in West Virginia at 50 percent capacity.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement this afternoon, with Week 4 of his six-week reopening “comeback” plan starting next week.
However, Justice said the kick-off date for Week 4 businesses is not until Thursday, May 21.
Along with indoor dining, large/specialty retails stores can reopen, state park campgrounds and cabins can reopen but for state residents only, and motorsports and powersports events can be held without spectators.
The reopening of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System had already been announced to start May 21, in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Safety protocol will still be followed, including social distancing and facial coverings when appropriate.
“The numbers keep trending the very best,” he said of the number of positives coronavirus cases to the number tested.
Justice also said outdoor youth sports can begin on June 8, with guidelines coming.
