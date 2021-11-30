Justice pleads with residents to get Covid booster shots

CHARLESTON — Booster shots for Covid are lagging badly, state officials say, and at a time when another surge and a new variant may be on the horizon.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday about 220,000 state residents have received a booster shot, which includes only 31.8 percent of those 65 years old and older and 23.9 percent of those 50 and over.
“They may as well cock a gun right at their head,” Justice said of those 65 and over who do not get a booster shot. “Those people are exposed beyond belief. We know if they get this, there is a good chance they will die.”
Justice said anyone 50 and older is at risk as well and he was puzzled why a person who had both doses of Moderna or Pfizer or a dose of Johnson & Johnson would not follow that up with a booster.
“How in the world can you take that level of chance?” he asked. “If you get this, it is bad stuff.”
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said West Virginians 50 and older make up the “bulk” of Covid patients in hospitals, and the numbers are rising once again.
After increasing sharply during the Delta variant surge to more than 1,100 in September, the number of Covid patients in state hospitals dropped to 497 last month before leveling off and slowly rising again, hitting 566 on Tuesday.
The number of patients in ICUs rose to 296 in September, falling to 167 and now up to 182. Patients on ventilators hit 195 during the Delta surge, falling to 87 and now up to 104.
Hoyer said a “much higher” percentage of patients are now in ICU than ever before.
He also said only 25.2 percent of those ages 5 to 17 have received at least one dose.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said hospital capacity has been “very constrained” and the risk of being hospitalized with Covid increases with age.
Marsh pointed to the current surge in Michigan, which has resulted in the federal government sending in help with hospitalizations. That state often portends what will happen here, he said, as it is already cold there, which enhances the likelihood of spread. “Where they are, we may go.”
“We know for us to protect our hospitals and to maintain the patient flow … and give the best care, we absolutely need to act immediately and run to the fire and get vaccines and booster shots,” he said.
Marsh also is concerned about the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, which now has been detected in other countries, including Canada.
“The Omicron variant is a very concerning variant because it has a really large number of mutations,” Marsh said. “Whether this variant turns out to be one that outcompetes the Delta variant and becomes the most common variant in the United States, or in West Virginia, we don’t know yet. But what we do know is that Covid remains very active and it is ultimately important for us to make sure that we are vaccinating all of our population fully and boosting the part of our population that is eligible.”
Marsh said protection is through the vaccine.
“The time is now for all of us to act very aggressively; to protect ourselves, protect our hospitals, and protect everybody in West Virginia,” he said. “Particularly for West Virginians 50 and older, it’s so important that you go get vaccinated.”
“This current surge is still taking a major toll in our hospitals right now,” Justice said. “What’s going to happen when winter comes? What’s going to happen if we go into another surge?”