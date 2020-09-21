Justice orders increased Covid-19 testing in orange, red counties

CHARLESTON — West Virginia counties in orange or red on the County Alert System map will see a marked increase in Covid-19 testing.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing the National Guard, the Department of Health and Human Resources and local health departments will coordinate the testing efforts.
“We are ramping up testing efforts in these counties,” Justice said.
Although more testing is something the state has been wanting to do, the problem has been resources and manpower, he added.
But the counties that are seeing the community spread rise indicate an elevated need for community testing.
“Asymptomatic people can be found with more testing,” he said, explaining that people who are positive and don't know it may be spreading the virus. “They have the likelihood of passing this on and then somebody is going to die.”
Community testing is a way to help stop that spread and get the kids in those counties back in school, he said. No in-person instruction can be offered or ball games held in counties in the red or orange color code, which indicates a high rate of community spread.
Justice said local health departments can’t do the testing on their own.
“We have to help them with resources,” he said. “It’s a monumental task for people who are already doing incredibly good work, but we will find a way.”
Kids should be tested as well, he said, and he urged parents to bring them for the free testing. “Get them tested, please,” he said.
Counties in red and orange as of Monday include Mingo and Putnam (red) and Kanawha, Fayette, Logan and Boone (orange). Seven other counties are in the gold zone, which is the step before orange.