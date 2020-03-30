Charleston – During a virtual news conference Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he was closing state park campgrounds and issuing an executive order requiring “high-risk” visitors from certain states to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Justice referenced visitors coming from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy and China and said he was ordering them to quarantine for 14 days, citing concerns they would spread COVID-19.
He said he was instructing the State Police to monitor. Police could cite those who don’t comply with obstruction of justice, officials said.
“We don’t want you to come across our borders,” the governor said.
Justice also said he was closing Blackwater Falls and Coopers Rock overlooks, where he said people are unsafely congregating.
Dr. Clay Marsh, whom the governor is calling the state’s “coronavirus czar,” noted that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised people to self-quarantine for 14 days after they return from international travel.
“We assume the virus is everywhere," Marsh said, "but if people might come with high amounts of the virus, they can start to spread it in areas that may not be as penetrated as much in West Virginia. That’s what we’re worried about.”
Marsh, who is normally the vice president and executive dean of health sciences at West Virginia University, also noted people can spread the virus before they show symptoms, spreading it to multiple people in a short time frame, and that it can “hibernate” on surfaces.
“This is not trying to say that everybody from New York is infected and toxic and dirty,” he said. “This is just trying to add another level of protection for people in the state, and while everybody should protect themselves, hand washing, avoid your face, all that, the less disease that we have in the state, the less reservoir, that’s another level of protection.”
In response to a question about whether hotel workers would direct out-of-staters to quarantine, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said, “They should.”
In response to a question about the order’s constitutionality, Brian Abraham, a lawyer for the governor, said the order makes allowances for interstate traffic, essential workers coming to West Virginia, military and health care workers.
Justice also offered prayers for the loved ones of the person first reported to have died due to COVID-19. DHHR reported late Sunday that based on information from United Hospital Center in Bridgeport and Marion County Health Department, an 88-year-old woman had died due to COVID-19.
Health officials also continued to promote the governor’s stay-at-home order and social distancing.
DHHR’s commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp, said several West Virginia COVID-19 cases are related to a church gathering several weeks ago. She encouraged churches to “find new ways” to worship.
Officials said West Virginians seem to be doing a good job at social distancing in general, as the rate of positive cases compared to all tests has remained stable at about 4 percent.
They said continuing to do so will preserve the health care system’s ability to respond and protect health care workers.
“If we get them sick, we’re in big trouble,” Justice said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
