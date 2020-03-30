Charleston – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced, during a virtual news conference Monday, that he was closing state park campgrounds and issuing an executive order requiring “high-risk” visitors from certain states to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Justice said the order applied to visitors from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy and China and said he was ordering them to quarantine for 14 days, citing concerns they would spread COVID-19.
Police plan to monitor state roads and highways, according to the executive order. Those who don’t comply could be charged with obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor punishable with a fine up to $500 and jail time up to one year.
“We don’t want you to come across our borders,” the governor said.
Justice also said he was closing Blackwater Falls and Coopers Rock overlooks, where he said people are unsafely congregating.
The closures include campgrounds and restrooms in all areas of New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River, according to a news release. Closures will begin at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to that news release.
Justice's executive order states that it takes effect 12 a.m. Tuesday.
The executive order states it does not apply to those entering West Virginia for work, including commercial trucking, as well as “persons performing any emergency, health, military, or infrastructure response activities necessitating travel into the state, or persons otherwise engaged in and traveling for Essential Business and Operations” under the terms of a previous executive order.
Last week, the governor ordered all "non-essential" businesses to close and directed West Virginians to stay at home except for "essential activities," such as assisting an ill loved one, picking up prescriptions and food, or outdoor physical activity.
“We assume the virus is everywhere," said Dr. Clay Marsh, whom the governor has called the state’s “coronavirus czar,” "but if people might come with high amounts of the virus, they can start to spread it in areas that may not be as penetrated as much in West Virginia. That’s what we’re worried about.”
Marsh, who is normally the vice president and executive dean of health sciences at West Virginia University, also noted people can spread the virus before they show symptoms, spreading it to multiple people in a short time frame, and that it can “hibernate” on surfaces. He noted that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised people to self-quarantine for 14 days after they return from international travel.
“This is not trying to say that everybody from New York is infected and toxic and dirty,” he said. “This is just trying to add another level of protection for people in the state, and while everybody should protect themselves, hand washing, avoid your face, all that, the less disease that we have in the state, the less reservoir, that’s another level of protection.”
On social media, the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia said the order “doesn’t adequately inform someone if they are subject to it.”
The governor’s executive order says people must quarantine for 14 days coming from “areas with substantial community spread of COVID-19, including without limitation Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy, and China.”
The ACLU also said the order is “unclear regarding what due process rights someone has to challenge a self-isolation requirement.”
“Perhaps most troubling, the executive order threatens jail time for violation of the order when accompanied by an attempt to obstruct an officer enforcing it. This is absurd. Incarcerating someone the state believes may be a danger of spreading COVID-19 only puts other inmates, guards and jail staff in jeopardy.
"Finally, the executive order highlights China as a place with 'substantial community spread' but fails to list other countries with much higher rates of infection and active cases of COVID-19. This increases the likelihood of anti-Asian discrimination that we’ve already seen around the country and the world."
The ACLU also stated that "it is unclear why someone coming to West Virginia from 'areas with substantial community spread of COVID-19' to engage in essential business activities would be considered less of a threat to public safety than someone coming to visit a family member. Yet under the executive order, one is permitted to freely travel the state and the other is required to self-isolate."
Dale Witte, CAMC spokesman, said Saturday he didn't "think many, if any" of CAMC's COVID-tested patients were from out of state. Representatives for Ruby Memorial in Morgantown and Beckley ARH have not responded.
In response to a question about whether hotel workers would direct out-of-staters to quarantine, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said, “They should.”
In response to a question about the order’s constitutionality, Brian Abraham, a lawyer for the governor, didn't directly answer the question, but noted that it makes exceptions.
Justice also offered prayers for the loved ones of the person first reported to have died due to COVID-19. DHHR reported late Sunday that based on information from United Hospital Center in Bridgeport and Marion County Health Department, an 88-year-old woman had died due to COVID-19.
Health officials also continued to promote the governor’s stay-at-home order and social distancing.
DHHR’s commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp, said several West Virginia COVID-19 cases are related to a church gathering several weeks ago. She encouraged churches to “find new ways” to worship.
Marsh noted that if one person infects two to three other people, and if each of those people infect two to three people, the spread of the virus increases dramatically.
Officials said West Virginians seem to be doing a good job at social distancing in general, as the rate of positive cases compared to all tests has remained stable at about 4 percent.
They said continuing to social distance will preserve the health care system’s ability to respond and protect health care workers.
“If we get them sick, we’re in big trouble,” Justice said.
As of Monday evening, DHHR was reporting 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including three in Greenbrier County and three in Raleigh County.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones