On Friday, Gov. Justice clarified that several more recreational activities, including gymnastics, dance, cheerleading and martial arts, will be among those allowed to resume operations, with limitations, Monday, May 18.
“We’re trying to reopen as fast as we possibly can. But, at the end of the day, we’re going to do so under the guidance of our medical experts,” Gov. Justice said in a press release. “This is a very fluid situation. There’s no playbook. But we’re doing the very best we can to keep moving.”
Thursday, the governor announced that all types of fitness centers, gymnasiums, and recreation centers will be permitted to open on Monday as part of his reopening plan.
Reopenings in all phases of the governor’s plan are required to follow additional guidelines to help keep their patrons and all West Virginians as safe as possible. Guidance documents for additional types of businesses included are available online.
Businesses included in each phase of this reopening plan are not required to resume operations on any specific date. This plan provides the option for reopening for specific businesses, but only if they are able to do so safely.
