Justice on Covid: "This thing could get really bad"

At Friday’s pandemic press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice amped up his warning about the dangerous spread of Covid-19 and urged people to get vaccinated, saying, “This thing could get really bad.”
“We’ve got to get more people vaccinated right now,” the governor said, noting 18 more deaths over the two previous days and “alarming statistics” related to hospitalizations, active cases and infection rates.
And then on Saturday, right on cue, the numbers got worse.
Ten more people had died from Covid-related complications by Friday night, the third day in the past four where deaths had reached double digits. According to the online database managed by the Department of Health and Human Resources, the state total is 3,064.
Active Covid cases rose by 1,037 to 14,803, a 58 percent rise in the past week, marking the seventh consecutive day above 10,000. It was also the third consecutive day where more than 1,000 active cases had been added to the tally.
That number, too, is likely to move even higher as the DHHR reported 1,611 new Covid cases since the previous report 24 hours prior.
As the numbers moved inexorably higher, the governor on Friday remained resolute about not ordering a mask mandate – in schools or in public, leaving those decisions for local leaders.
“I think the local people can make a better decision on this than we can in Charleston,” Justice said.
Raleigh County took the governor up on his offer with the county commissioners on Friday ordering mask mandates in all county buildings beginning Monday morning.
The state’s positive test rate remained in double digits at 10.70 percent with 1,448 positive results returned out of 13,527 test samples taken. It was the fourth day in the last six where the rate registered at 10 percent or above. On June 29, the daily positive test rate was at 1.03 percent.
Trendlines for three hospitalization categories continued moving higher in the latest report as well.
In the DHHR online report Saturday, 579 people were hospitalized with Covid, up 32 – or nearly 6 percent – from the previous day and up 527 since July 4.
Of those hospitalized, 181 – about a third – had been moved to an intensive care unit while 82 – or one for every seven – had been intubated to aid breathing. Both ICU cases and patients on ventilator increased over the previous day.
Of the state’s 55 counties, 33 were in red, the highest of five colors on the state’s color-coded map which measures the prevalence of the disease.
Across The Register-Herald’s primary market, seven of nine counties were in red with Greenbrier posting the highest infection rate of 92.73 per 100,000 people – second highest in the state to Randolph County’s 112.02 rate.
Monroe (84.48) and Wyoming (82.66) counties also posted comparatively high transmission rates. Raleigh County, the region’s most populous county, saw its rate back up marginally, from 64.85 to 62.70.