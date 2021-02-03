CHARLESTON — West Virginia will see another increase in the number of Covid-19 doses next week as the federal government is also pushing out vaccines directly to pharmacies.
“We ought to be close to 30,000 (doses) next week,” Gov, Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday. “And more and more will be coming.”
The state received 27,300 doses this week.
An additional 2,500 to 3,500 doses will also be sent to pharmacies, he said, as part of a nationwide effort to use the businesses as vaccination sites.
However, Justice said those doses do not impact the number the state receives.
“They do not cut into our dose allocation,” he said. “This is an additional bracket of doses.”
As far as how those pharmacy doses fit into the state’s administration of the vaccine is still unclear.
“That is still a work in progress,” said retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force. “We don’t have all the information on that.”
Hoyer said the state has a “good, solid delivery mechanism” already in place to distribute and administer the vaccine, continuing to lead the nation in the vaccination rate.
“We want support from the feds to fall into that mechanism,” he said, adding that more information will be coming on those pharmacy doses.
It is also unclear if the doses will only be sent to major retailers or include smaller pharmacies.
As of Wednesday, of the 207,200 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna delivered to the state, 196,726, or 94.9 percent, have already been put into arms.
Of 121,400 second doses, 73,524 have, or 60.6 percent, have already been administered.
Justice said he was on a conference call with Biden Administration Covid officials this week and was told the state’s allocation will be increasing by 20 percent.
He also said the state’s Everbridge preregistration system now has seen more than 177,000 residents register for the vaccine.
All residents must register with the system to get on the list to receive the vaccine, even if they have already registered with local health departments.
Currently, residents 65 and older are targeted for the vaccine as well as residents with comorbidity health issues.
Justice said in that population, more than 93,000 65 and older have received their first dose and more than 25,000 have received their second dose.
Each county in the state now hosts vaccination clinics. Those who have registered will receive notification when and where to go when their dose is ready.
Nine clinics are schedule today through the end of the week throughout southern West Virginia, but all are full and are by appointment only.
Justice also cautioned residents about posting photos of the vaccination card that each person receives when they get a shot.
“The Better Business Bureau is warning Americans to avoid sharing photos of their Covid vaccination card,” he said. “It makes it easy for scammers to make imitation cards and get personal information.”