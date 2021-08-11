Justice may step into mask debate if Covid cases continue to rise

CHARLESTON — Local school divisions continue to be in a position to decide whether mask wearing will be required when students head back to school this year, but that scenario could change if the spread of Covid continues.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday during his pandemic briefing the number of active Covid cases, which are primarily expected to be the Delta variant, is growing at a fast pace.
As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 4,625 active cases, an increase of about 3,800 since early last month.
Justice said the daily positivity rate is “sky high” at 6.2 percent. Hospitalizations were up to 275 (from 52 early in July) with 114 (only 17 on July 4) in ICUs and 44 (up from six on July 3) on ventilators.
“This Delta variant continues to raise an ugly, ugly head,” he said, adding that both college and public schools are being impacted by enacting mitigation measures.
Justice said West Virginia Wesleyan will require a $750 nonrefundable fee from students who are not vaccinated or can’t show proof of vaccination, and Marshall University will require all students and staff to wear masks. Monongalia County schools have decided to mandate masks, and Kanawha County students in grades K-5 will be required to wear masks.
“I am trying to give a lot of leeway to localities,” he said. “But if this thing continues the way it’s going, we will look at the fact that we will have to adjust and we probably will have to move in this direction (stricter mitigation measures).”
The Mercer County School Board tabled a decision Tuesday night on the recommendation of schools Superintendent Edward Toman to require all students and staff to wear masks at the start of this school year.
Another meeting is set for Aug. 24 and the recommendation will again be considered. Students return to the classrooms Sept. 7.
Dozens of parents and some students attended the meeting Tuesday night protesting a requirement to wear masks.
According to a Monroe County schools post, “our local health officials strongly recommend Monroe County Schools require masks for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.”
Parents and school personnel are being surveyed to solicit input before the school board decides. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening. The first day of school for teachers is Monday with students returning Aug. 23.
McDowell County schools have not yet made a decision on masks but Superintendent Carolyn Falin said recently the system would work with the local health department on making that decision. First day of school for students is Aug. 30.
Justice said the transmission rate of the virus keeps growing here and around the country and it is showing up in all areas of concern.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities are now up to 17, he said, with 13 outbreaks in churches in 12 counties.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen stuff like this,” he said.