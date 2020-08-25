Justice: Marching bands will be allowed to perform at high school football games

High school marching bands will be allowed to perform at football games after all.
Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday reversed a decision made by the WVSSAA (West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission) to not allow the traditional performances at halftime.
“As a coach and someone who is in our schools all the time, I appreciate how much our extracurricular activities, including our marching bands, mean to our students, parents, and communities,” Justice said in the reversal announcement. “Yesterday (Monday), the WVSSAC announced that our marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities this fall. This decision was made without my input.”
The Governor’s input came swiftly when he learned about it.
“Today (Tuesday), I directed our medical experts to work with the WVSSAC and the Department of Education, and go back to the drawing board to find a safe way for our marching bands to do what they love to do: perform,” he said.
That safe way was found later Tuesday.
“I am now proud to announce that the WVSSAC and our medical experts have developed new guidelines for our marching bands to be able to perform on our football fields this fall,” he said.
Those guidelines were released by the WVSSAC late Tuesday, saying middle and high school marching bands be allowed to attend and perform pre-game (National Anthem) and half-time shows at home football games with the following modifications:
• Designation of a separate seating area for band members (not in the bleachers).
• Designation of a separate seating area for band parents and families.
• Requirement that band members maintain social distancing as per NFHS guidelines. A diamond formation is recommended.
• Requirement that only the percussion section be permitted to play during the game.
• Requirement that face coverings be worn by all band members when not performing.
• Recommendation that face coverings be worn while performing when possible (as per NFHS guidelines).
• Recommendation of use of instrument bell covers when possible (as per NFHS guidelines).
• Recommendation that band members and families enter and exit the facility separately from athletes and their families when possible.
The same spectator guidelines used for football and cheer will be used for band.
WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan released the following statement:
“We fully support the participation of band at football games. After further discussion, we believe this revised recommendation will allow participation while still maintaining safety protocols for everyone involved. We will monitor the situation closely knowing we may have to adjust again as we move forward.”
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com