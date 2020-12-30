Justice has plan for getting kids back to school; Covid numbers are bad and are further eroding

Before Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday his plans to reopen elementary and possibly high schools in January to five days of learning each week, the state catalogue of Covid-19 statistics indicated that West Virginia was in the thick of a pandemic that only seemed to be getting worse.
And with holiday gatherings ongoing, the worst may be yet to come.
For now, the numbers are bad and are further eroding.
On Wednesday, the state added 1,452 newly confirmed Covid cases and 34 related deaths to its annals including a 33-year-old woman from Summers County.
There have been three other days where more cases were identified in the state, and all of them have come in December when the totals have ballooned from 50,007 on Dec. 1 to 84,225 on Wednesday morning, a 34,218 gain.
In November, the gain was 24,689. In October, 8,927.
Deaths, too, are accelerating.
A daily record 42 was set Dec. 22 with two other days this month matching the 34 deaths in Wednesday’s report.
December started with a total of 758 deaths. Now, two days worth of reports short of month’s end, the tally is 1,318 – 560 cases or 74 percent more.
In November, there were a total of 301 deaths.
Covid-related hospitalizations hit 797 on Wednesday, a record. On Dec. 1, there were 622 hospitalizations and on Nov. 1, there were 254, according to the DHHR online database.
Active Covid cases were at 24,443, their second highest mark and the 19th consecutive day above 20,000.
Of 55 counties in the state, only one – Calhoun – was not colored orange or red, the two worst color categories that measure the prevalence of the disease.
The caseload continued climbing across the nine-country region of southern West Virginia that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market. Collectively, he regional counties added 224 cases – the third most in any one day.
Raleigh, Greenbrier and Mercer counties lead the way, each with 46, 45 and 44 cases respectively. Wyoming County added 39 cases.
On Wednesday, the DHHR confirmed 34 deaths, including seven from the region.
Those on the list were an 87-year-old man from Mason County, a 78-year-old man from Hancock County, a 71-year-old woman from Hancock County, 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 82-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 93-year-old man from Ohio County, a 62-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 74-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 88-year-old man from Lewis County, a 77-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 61-year-old woman from McDowell County, a 93-year-old man from Preston County, an 81-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 71-year-old woman from Ohio County, an 81-year-old woman from Boone County, an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 33-year-old woman from Summers County, a 92-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 74-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old man from Logan County, a 76-year-old man from Logan County, an 81-year-old man from Cabell County, a 79-year-old man from Mercer County, an 81-year-old woman from Brooke County, an 82-year-old man from Hardy County, a 52-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old woman from Monongalia County, an 84-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 91-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 91-year-old woman from Ohio, and a 46-year-old male from Kanawha County.
Cases per county: Barbour (744), Berkeley (6,202), Boone (1,053), Braxton (285), Brooke (1,387), Cabell (5,111), Calhoun (128), Clay (258), Doddridge (240), Fayette (1,695), Gilmer (391), Grant (755), Greenbrier (1,436), Hampshire (966), Hancock (1,821), Hardy (761), Harrison (2,898), Jackson (1,142), Jefferson (2,324), Kanawha (8,506), Lewis (516), Lincoln (733), Logan (1,630), Marion (1,768), Marshall (2,027), Mason (1,014), McDowell (952), Mercer (2,713), Mineral (2,085), Mingo (1,417), Monongalia (5,269), Monroe (618), Morgan (637), Nicholas (645), Ohio (2,480), Pendleton (284), Pleasants (564), Pocahontas (351), Preston (1,635), Putnam (2,925), Raleigh (2,655), Randolph (1,131), Ritchie (339), Roane (295), Summers (428), Taylor (678), Tucker (321), Tyler (353), Upshur (900), Wayne (1,682), Webster (146), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,871), Wyoming (1,155).