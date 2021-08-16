In no uncertain terms, Gov. Jim Justice addressed rapidly rising Covid-19 statistics in the state on Monday, saying, “We’re going to have more people die. That’s all there is to it.”
The dire prediction came during a pandemic press conference but without any government meaures – including a mask mandate – in an attempt to stop the hemoraging.
In Monday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the number of active cases in the state had risen by 849 since Friday to 5,949 – the highest it has been since May 18.
And the positive test rate jumped to 9.14 percent, again topping 9 percent as it had one week ago when it hit 9.80 percent.
Other metrics were equally discouraging and troubling.
Hospitalizations were at 369 in the Monday report, up 23 patients in a single day, up 317 since falling to 52 on July 4 and at the highest point they have been since February.
Of the current hospitalizations, 127 were in intensive care units and 54 had been intubated to assist breathing. Those health metrics had been at 17 and 6, respectively, on July 4.
The DHHR on Monday confirmed two more Covid-19-related deaths, including a 66-year-old man from Raleigh County, where the death total is now at 105. Statewide, there have been 2,978 such deaths.
With school to start across most of the state this week, Justice is refusing to issue any social restrictions.
“If need be, we’ll move,” Justice said. “But right now we do not think we have to move in that direction.”
Nationwide, there were 80,664 people hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms, according to The New York Times data tracker. The Times also counted 130,808 new cases and 662 deaths.
As the highly contagious Delta variant ravages the South and is causing statistical hikes in all 50 states, all of the national and state numbers say the virus is not going away anytime soon.
Justice admitted to trying to “skate right across the razor blade” by indulging two difference audiences, those who want tighter restrictions and those who see vaccinations and mask wearing as an individual decision.
“I always try to not give you a bunch of political stuff, but yeah, you’re right. We’re absolutely trying to appease both groups. And the reason is, we’re trying to keep everybody moving together,” the governor said.
Justice said he is playing the middle ground “to avoid taking positions that might prove divisive.”
“We’ve got to run the risk of absolutely fragmenting us and going in a lot of different directions, and that can cause a lot of harm, or try with all in me to keep everybody moving in the right direction together, and I choose the latter,” he said.
When asked specifically about whether more precautions should be instituted at public schools, Justice said, “I am always concerned. I think right now we’re still in the wait and see.”
Jim Hoyer, who leads West Virginia’s interagency task force, warned, “We have got to get this under control.”
He said projections indicate that if the current pace of hospitalizations continues, the state could reach hospital capacity in just a couple of weeks.
Justice tried to paint a silver lining on a dark statistical profile that clearly says the state is among the laggards in the country at the percentage of people who have been vaccinated.
Justice highlighted 7,100 vaccine doses that had been administered since Friday and the 90.1 percent of people at least 65 years old who had received at least one dose and the 83.5 percent of people at least 55 years old who had received one shot as positives.
He did not mention, however, that fewer than half of state residents – 49.9 percent as of Monday – had been fully vaccinated.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s coronavirus response coordinator, recommended people should wear face covering in crowds and public places.
“The more people that wear masks and the more people who are fully vaccinated, the more West Virginia remains safe,” he said.
“This unfolding process is having us all worried,” Marsh said. “We would suggest importantly that families and individuals should not wait for a mandate but take that precaution for themselves and their communities.”
During the media briefing, Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer who hails from Beckley, said officials continue to monitor an active Covid-19 outbreak at the Hilltop Center nursing home in Oak Hill.
There has been some progress, Amjad said.
“We have one patient and one staff member still in isolation. The rest of the patients have recovered,” she said.
On the DHHR website, the Hilltop Center outbreak remained active through Friday, Aug. 13, with 30 positive residents and 15 positive staff members listed. There have been four Covid-19-associated deaths at the center during the current outbreak.
Amjad said some of the cases at Hilltop, which is a Genesis HealthCare facility, have involved the Delta variant. As of Monday, Fayette County had 16 of West Virginia’s 322 cases of the Delta variant.
“We just want to remind everyone to get vaccinated, and that our hearts are with the family members who lost their loved ones from that nursing home,” Amjad said during the briefing.
Also, the DHHR, Bureau for Public Health, issued a press release on Monday saying it had recently issued a health alert to health providers and other partners with recommendations for an additional dose of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines for immunocompromised individuals.
These additional doses are not considered booster doses but are additional doses of the vaccine intended to increase the protection for individuals who are immunocompromised who may need that additional dose to be protected from Covid-19.