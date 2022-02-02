CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s request for a waiver on the vaccine mandate for health care workers in rural areas may be getting some traction.
During his pandemic briefing Wednesday, Justice said a meeting has been granted regarding the mandate relief request that was sent to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Monday, pleading the case on behalf of rural hospitals, which are already struggling to keep enough staff to handle the influx of patients.
Justice and the governors of two other states, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Bill Lee of Tennessee, submitted the request.
“Our rural hospitals are destitute to keep the doors open, as far as staffing goes, so we felt we needed to ask for some kind of waiver,” Justice said. “What’s amazing is that they’ve come back to us today and didn’t just say ‘no.’ They said that we will talk – which I think is major progress.”
Justice said representatives from his office and the other states will be on the phone with the CMS and “maybe we can come up with some level of relief.”
“I still stand rock-solid behind the fact that you should choose to get vaccinated and get your booster shot,” he said. “But we can’t afford to have all of our hospitals have to fire all these people and then be forced to close their doors.”
Justice had described the request as “somewhat of a hail Mary pass,” but said the vaccine mandate would do nothing but hurt hospitals in rural areas.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently threw out the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private businesses but upheld the mandate for workers in the health care industry.
Justice said that in rural areas, “we truly do have some folks who will have to be terminated (from their jobs) because they choose not to be vaccinated …”
It’s going to make it tougher to provide care, he said. “It is not saving lives, it is not helping people. In this situation, it is hurting in a bad way.”
Justice said he urges everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, but he also respects a person’s right not to.
The mandate also comes at a time when Covid hospitalizations continue to be at record levels, standing at 1,097 on Wednesday, with 235 in ICUs and 124 on ventilators.
With hospitals around the state at capacity and staff shortages a major problem, members of the West Virginia National Guard have been deployed to help out.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said 286 Guard personnel have been sent to 34 hospitals and four long-term care facilities to help with staffing shortages.
“We have the ability to deploy up to 350,” he said.
Hoyer said the state saw 149 new admissions in one day Wednesday, a number well above the threshold of 60 patients a day, which is considered a manageable number.
“We still have some significant challenges here we need to manage,” he said.
Hoyer also expressed concern about elderly residents who have not been boosted because the average age of a Covid-related death has risen from 69 to 71, and the lack of a booster is the cause.
Justice also pointed out that more deaths are now being seen among the elderly.
“Most new deaths are now older,” he said, after the average age had dropped mainly because those 65 and above had a high percentage of being fully vaccinated (the first two doses).
But that age group has been slow to get booster shots, which are necessary because the effectiveness of the first two doses drops off significantly after a few months.
“We just want to have people get their boosters like they should,” he said.
Only 57.2 percent of those 65 and over have been boosted and only 51.8 percent of those over 50.
“We are leaving a great deal of people on the table right now,” he said. “What in the world are you doing? How on earth are you exposing yourself to this kind of disease and this kind of terrible outcome?”
“The evidence of the importance of booster shots in elderly people is really incontrovertible at this point,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar.
Although the number of new Omicron cases seems to have plateaued, hospitalizations will remain high for a while, he said, and evidence clearly shows the people who are dying are older, most not vaccinated, and of those vaccinated, with no booster shot.
Those with chronic health conditions, especially obesity, are more vulnerable, he added.
Marsh also said Pfizer is now requesting an Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) to vaccinate children 6 months old to age 5, although the vaccination rate for the 5 to 11 age group is only 13 percent.
Marsh said it is a matter of trying to make sure parents at least have convenient access to the vaccinations for their children and “that is what we are very much trying to do.”
Justice pointed out that pediatric cases are being seen in hospitals, with 20 children hospitalized around the state, three in ICUs and one on a ventilator.
“It tells me your children are absolutely exposed at some level and you need to move,” he said to parents.
The Covid death toll in the state hit 5,814 on Wednesday. The total number of Covid-related deaths rose to 231.