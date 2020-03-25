CHARLESTON – During a virtual news conference Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he was recommending to the state tax commissioner that the state tax filing deadline be extended until May 1.
He also announced that schools will remain closed until at least April 20, due to continued concern about spread of the respiratory illness COVID-19.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said DHHR is contacting companies in search of personal protective gear for healthcare workers.
“We are literally scouring the world for those,” he said.
Monday, Justice issued a stay-at-home order, which can be enforced by law enforcement, to begin Tuesday at 8 p.m. All gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited. People can still leave for essential purposes, such as buying groceries or prescriptions or assisting an ill family member.
He also ordered non-essential businesses to close.
As testing as increased, and as West Virginians have spread the virus to other West Virginians, the case count continues to climb.
Initial cases were thought to contracted through out-of-state travel.
Wednesday, DHHR was reporting 39 cases, including 16 in Monongalia County, where the Sun Dale Nursing Home is located.
WVMetroNews reported Wednesday there were 20 cases connected to the nursing home, including 16 residents and four staff members
While the DHHR website continued to report four Kanawha County cases, the Kanawha County Health Department reported at least six cases in Kanawha County Wednesday afternoon, including three cases related to the Kanawha County judicial annex, which was shut down Wednesday.
Kanawha Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said the number was expected to at least double in the county Wednesday, with more case results being received.
Spokeswoman for the health department, Lori Kersey, said the age range for Kanawha patients is about 30 to about 60, and that there was at least one instance when the virus was spread between two people not affiliated with the judicial annex.
In Southern West Virginia, there are two confirmed cases in Mercer County.