Justice clamps down on schools, businesses

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order that will require facial coverings be worn in all indoor public places at all times and another order says that all winter sports have been postponed until Jan. 11
If businesses don’t comply with the mask order, the next step could be closure, he said, and if a customer refuses to comply, “call the police.”
Business owners and customers are obstructing justice if they do not comply with the indoor facial covering order, he added, and the only exceptions are in restaurants when customers are eating and medical issues where people cannot wear a mask.
Businesses must post signs and monitor people as they enter.
Winter indoor sports cannot be played under the current surge in Covid cases, he said, and by Jan. 11 the hope is things will settle down enough to play.
All band festivals are also canceled this spring, he said, and all band concert festivals are canceled for the rest of the school year.
Justice also said students will not be allowed to attend in-person classes for the three weekdays following the week of Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2.
Students can return to school on Dec. 3.
All orders are due to continued records being set in positive cases and hospitalizations and the rising death rate.
All of the executive orders are effective at midnight Friday night.