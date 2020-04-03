Gov. Jim Justice is dispatching the West Virginia National Guard on Monday morning to three counties where a cluster of coronavirus outbreaks has been identified, and he has directed the West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of all local and county orders regarding social distancing.
Justice said Friday that the efforts will apply only to Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.
The executive order limits groups to a maximum of five people and directs businesses to require employees to work from home "to the maximum extent possible."
It also authorizes county health departments to limit occupancy of any business that will remain open to the public.
"The National Guard is going to provide logistical services to assist all the county agencies," Justice said of the order. "Everything from going to the grocery store and delivering food and doing anything they can do to assist.
"The National Guard will not be there to do law enforcement."
Justice said State Police will enforce the order, along with health department orders and local and county orders on social distancing.
He said the order applies only to the three counties where an outbreak of 60 coronavirus cases was confirmed Friday but could later extend to other counties.
"If need be, we'll broaden that to other counties across the state," said Justice. "The overwhelming majority of us are taking this real serious, but we've got to get more and more and more and more people taking it as seriously as the majority of us are."
Justice said the cluster was expected by state health officials in the counties, which are "within a rock's throw" of Washington, D.C.
He went on to warn West Virginians that the entire state is within 600 miles of two-thirds of the nation's population. He also noted that West Virginians have a higher per-capita rate of those who are over age 60 and a population that is among the least healthy in the United States.
The governor said the sudden explosion of positive cases reported Friday also has to do with a "culmination of sampling."
"We've tested and tested and tested, and, now, you're just getting the test results back from some of the places," he said. "(West Virginia University) processes in 24 hours, but you've got some of these private labs that people have done tests.
"Some of them are 10 to 14 days old, just coming back."
He said the "first of the month" shoppers also contribute.
"You've surely got the overwhelming majority of businesses that are doing really good work and everything, but then you've got businesses and people that can do better," he said. "You've just got a lot of possibilities of potential problems."
He added that West Virginia has a positive test of just under four percent, which is below the national average for positive tests.
One overriding question that remained unclear is what milestone tipped the Eastern Panhandle to being considered an outbreak, MetroNews reported Friday.
Another was how widespread the outbreak — or cluster — is believed to be.
And yet another was whether any particular factor led to more rapid spread, according to MetroNews.
During the midday press briefing, Justice and the health officials described the cluster both as a long-anticipated outcome and as a very serious development — as a news flash but also as a matter that could be elaborated on later.
“The biggest news, I think, of the day is just this, and our health officials will touch on this in a little bit: We’ve got an outbreak over in the Eastern Panhandle,” Justice said to lead off Friday’s briefing.
“We’ll get into that in just a few minutes, but the reality is just real simple — and that is, we’ve anticipated this. Anything that is really close to a major city, like the Eastern Panhandle is right on the back door of Washington, D.C., we’ve been on it. We’ve been concerned about it.”
The West Virginia National Guard said it is prepared to provide surge support, and Justice alluded to the possibility of tightening down what businesses are considered essential, MetroNews reported.
Adjutant General James Hoyer referenced increased National Guard presence in Monongalia and Kanawha counties — which both have higher numbers of positive cases than other counties in the state — and said more support could be provided for Eastern Panhandle health care workers, including personal protective equipment and rapid testing for the workers themselves.
The governor and health leaders made reference to a batch of testing recently made available that indicated community spread in Berkeley and Jefferson counties, according to MetroNews.
Information posted at midday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources showed 37 confirmed coronavirus cases in Berkeley County and 12 in Jefferson.
But Justice and the state’s coronavirus czar, Clay Marsh, described 60 positive tests — some that were sent for processing a week ago by commercial labs and others run in the last 24 hours by labs at West Virginia University.
“So we know this has been exchanged in this community over a period of time,” Marsh said.
Questions posed to the Berkeley County Health Department didn’t provide immediate clarity, according to MetroNews.
“Thank you for your inquiry but right now it is still being investigated for the extent of an existing cluster,” wrote health department administrator Bill Kearns in an email.
State Health Officer Cathy Slemp told MetroNews the cases are not associated with any one town or facility.
“We don’t think it is one particular outbreak in terms of one facility or one entity,” Slemp said. “It was more community transmission.”
Justice, later in the press conference, indicated he is among those who would like to know as much as possible about the geography of the spread.
“I think it would be really helpful to those people in those counties if we could say ‘We had more cases, we had a lot of cases, you know, in Martinsburg or whatever may be,'” he said, directing the comment at state health officials.
“But we’ve got cases all over the county — is that what we’re saying?”
Slemp agreed with that assessment, saying that data from testing shows “It is transmission within the community across a broad geographic area.”
But Justice twice mentioned Hobby Lobby, a national craft store, without elaborating on specifics.
Hobby Lobby generated controversy by keeping open stores across the country as social distancing guidelines were meant to keep people home. But the chain announced closure of all those stores on Friday.
“I think we had a Hobby Lobby deal and you know that was a potential problem there and just different things,” he said near the beginning of the press conference.
He later said, “From what I’ve been fed so far I was told some information about the Hobby Lobby, but y’all can elaborate please.”
Slemp again said the spread is not specific to any particular facility.
The Hobby Lobby store in Beckley was closed on Friday, along with all of Hobby Lobby's stores.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Friday he had received no official notice from Hobby Lobby of the closure.
State Police Capt. Shallon Oglesby, in an email to MetroNews, described a trooper visiting Hobby Lobby “and had a conversation with the management. After the conversation, the management agreed to close the store.”
When asked if the operation of non-essential businesses had been a major contributor to the outbreak, Justice said, "Of course, you never say 'never,' but, really and truly, that would be a real stretch to say that that's the culprit, because you're sitting within a rock's throw of Washington, D.C."
Marsh promised to provide more information about the spread in the Eastern Panhandle as it becomes available, according to the MetroNews report.
He said the information about spread in the Eastern Panhandle was revealed to state leaders only about half an hour before Friday’s midday press briefing was scheduled to begin.
“This is really hot off the press,” he said. “We had a conversation at 11:30 versus the 12 p.m. briefing so as we find out more information or more specificity, as many people are interested, we would be happy to share that with people,” he said.
“It really is just an issue that we just found out about.”
He said the finding puts West Virginia in company with other concerned states.
“Right now,” he said, “this is the first part of us being in a position that much of the rest of the country has experienced.”