Justice calls for unity, self-respect

With West Virginia's response to vaccine delivery now being lauded across the nation, Gov. Jim Justice is hoping his fellow state residents get another kind of boost — a shot of self-esteem.
He is also hoping Americans can put aside their political divisions and work together for the good of their neighbors.
Calling himself a "350-pound cheerleader," the 6-foot 7-inch governor suggested in an exclusive interview this past week with The Register-Herald that a major overhaul of its collective mindset is missing in the state's success in all sectors.
"The more that we feel better about ourselves, the better we'll be," Justice said. "Any frog that's not proud of its own pond is not much of a frog.
"It's easy for people to say, 'Well, I'm proud to be a West Virginian,' but deep in their heart, deep, deep in their heart, they've just honestly basically been almost told that they can't expect all the good things that a Texas or wherever across this country has, and that's not fair," said Justice. "It's not right."
In 2016, Justice campaigned on a desire to take the state to No. 1 and lamented that West Virginia was ranked last or dead last in a long list of categories including education, health and workplace participation rate.
In 2021, at the onset of vaccination distribution and administration, West Virginians are showing other states how to do so effectively and efficiently with an emphasis on using the National Guard and small pharmacies around the state.
Justice believes that further success for the state depends on West Virginians becoming more aware of what they deserve and what they can do — a message that he wants to send.
"West Virginians have been conditioned to know their place," said Justice. "They've been beat down, and it's not fair. It's not right at all.
"You had a lot of politicians in decades past that basically sold their vote, threw West Virginia a carrot and literally, probably, became wealthy, and that was probably the norm rather than the exception in West Virginia for a long, long time."
Justice said that, despite intelligent, moral people, an abundance of natural resources, four seasons for outdoor lovers and a proximity to two-thirds of the American population, the state has not flourished.
"How could you be dead last?" he said. "You had to be suppressed, and you had to believe and know that you're supposed to know your place.
"Well, I don't believe that," Justice said. "And it's the very reason I ran for office. The only reason in the world that I ran is I believed West Virginia is what the world now sees West Virginia to be, and its people were what the world is now seeing West Virginia to be.
"I believed it with all in me."
•••
West Virginia, a rural state with an elderly population, has been a stand-out in Covid response from the beginning of the pandemic. The Kaiser Family Foundation predicted in April that the state would be particularly vulnerable to Covid because of a larger elderly population and a higher number of residents with co-morbidities like obesity, diabetes and respiratory illness.
Justice took action at the beginning to protect students and to implement social distancing guidelines in March.
Also in March, leaning on a public-private partnership with LabCorps cultivated by the state's coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia tested 28,000 nursing home residents — every West Virginian in a nursing facility – within two weeks.
Most recently, the state has become a model around the globe for vaccine delivery. State health officials turned down a federal partnership with chain drugstores and relied instead on local mom-and-pop drugstores and county health departments to vaccinate residents. To date, more than 85 percent of delivered doses have been injected.
He said that on the same day in December, he and other state officials made the decision to send middle and elementary school students back to the classroom and to immediately begin vaccination of state residents who were age 80 and older.
"I was looking at the numbers and all of a sudden, it hit me like a ton of bricks," Justice said. "I said, 'We're about to be caught with our butt in the wringer.'"
At the time, the state had already administered 47 percent of vaccines, which was well ahead of the national average, but Justice said he notified Marsh and West Virginia National Guard Gen. James Hoyer than the state was on the verge of receiving an "avalanche" of vaccines that needed an immediate plan.
"Our nation was busy trying to come up with a system or a plan on how to administer the vaccines, and in the meantime, the vaccines just kept coming up and mounting up and trying to develop a bureaucratic program, and the vaccines are in the warehouse and people are dying," Justice said. "On that day, we made the decision ... to move immediately to 80-year-old-plus and absolutely move with the profound effect that we were not going to have those vaccines in a warehouse."
He said the story of the decision hardly made a ripple around the state but immediately drew national attention.
West Virginia officials, including Justice, are now working with other states to implement roll-out plans similar to West Virginia's and to learn from other states.
"The entire nation dialed into West Virginia," said Justice. "You gave the elderly hope.
"You put a stake in the sand that the vaccines weren't going to stay in a warehouse. You put the kids back in school, and you absolutely made the decision that day to vaccinate all the teachers and service personnel above 50 years old.
"You talk about a day. That was a day," Justice said.
He added that he believes in prayer and noted that a number of West Virginians had responded to the pandemic by praying together in March. He said he believes a "miracle" has occurred in the state.
"If you go back to March, when all this happened, and we had that day of prayer and what has happened to West Virginia since then," said Justice. "Little old West Virginia, it humbles you real quick, when you think like that."
He said severe political divisions in the country could slow the pandemic response across the nation.
"Normally speaking, we would always unite under a common cause, like war," he said. "Unfortunately in many instances, because of, in many ways, our politicians, what we've done is some people take this very seriously. Some people think it's a moon landing that never happened, and then, all of the sudden, you know, it keeps getting worse and worse, and by the time they realize it, they've lost loved ones.
"The net of the whole thing is it's shown us that we've got a problem ... and the problem is just this. If we can't unite together as Americans, when we're faced with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, we've got a serious problem.
"And let's just be honest. Have we put politics aside? No way. It's just a shame. It's an absolute shame, how we bicker and fight and so on.
"If we keep going, I just don't know."
The governor pointed out that the hold-up of the last stimulus package left people unable to pay rent and businesses failing — all because politicians in Washington, D.C., were arguing along party lines.
"They were constantly trying to one-up one another and really didn't give a hoot about what was going on," said Justice, who was elected as a Democrat in 2016 but later switched parties and ran as a Republican this last year. "That has no place in my life. None.
"I could give a hoot whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or an independent. I want to be a West Virginian and an American, and that's what we better get back to in this nation, and get back to that, quick.
"We're divided in every direction known to man, and this nation is not invincible," he warned. "Absolutely, it will get us, if we do not get big enough to just move the politics aside and say what is the best for our people in West Virginia and what is the best for our people in the nation."