Justice announces "Save Our Wisdom" vaccination program

Gov. Jim Justice wants to ramp up vaccination of the state’s more elderly population while also inoculating all public school faculty and staff, age 50 and older, announcing during his pandemic press briefing on Wednesday an effort he calls SOW – Save Our Wisdom.
The governor, who reads the basic details of every state resident who dies from Covid at the beginning of each briefing, especially notes the loss of institutional and experiential knowledge to the state when people over the age of 100 die.
“We can’t let the wisdom just die away,” Justice said Wednesday.
But he is also anxious to get schools up and running on January 19.
His SOW program will focus on those above the age of 80, proven to be one of the more vulnerable population to the effects of the highly infectious disease, and school personnel to make in-person instruction as safe as possible before reopening.
To kick off the program, the governor announced that a series of 10 vaccination clinics will be held this week at seven locations across the state, including one in Beckley, for members of the general public age 80 and older.
Mercer County will host a vaccination clinic today at 9 a.m. at the Brushfork National Guard Armory and will run until all vaccination doses on hand are used.
In Raleigh County, a drive-through vaccination clinic will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Both clinics are for those who are at least 80 years old.
The Mercer County Health Department is estimating that it will have 400 to 500 vaccine doses for use at its Thursday’s event.
In Raleigh County, the health department gave no estimate in a Facebook announcement of the event of how many doses it would have on site, saying vaccines will be given a first come, first served basis. A valid form of identification is necessary.
The governor said vaccination of teachers and staff who are at least 50 years old will begin Thursday. Information on where and when each school employee will be able to receive the vaccine will be distributed to the superintendents of each county through the West Virginia Department of Education.
The state, according to figures by the Department of Health and Human Services, had received 109,440 doses as of Wednesday morning, 60,933 of which had been administered.
Once all 80-year-olds have been offered the chance to get a vaccine, then the state will address those people between the ages of 70 and 79.
Additionally, the governor noted that vaccinations for individuals in phases 1-A through 1-D of the state’s vaccine allocation plan, essentially front-line health and safety workers, continue this week.
Justice announced that residents and staff members at long-term care facilities across the state have begun receiving their second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Also, the State has launched a Covid-19 Vaccine help line for West Virginians to get information on the distribution process and availability of Covid-19 vaccines.
The vaccine line number is 1-833-734-0965. It operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.