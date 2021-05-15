It did not take Gov. Jim Justice long to adapt to new pandemic realities – on dropping his own mask mandate and ending unemployment benefits in a move to encourage people to go back to work.
Just a day and a half after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was fine for people who had been inoculated against Covid-19 to go out and about, in most situations, without a mask.
On Friday, Justice signed an executive order to immediately modify the state's mask mandate order to state that anyone who is fully vaccinated is no longer required to wear a mask outdoors or indoors.
“I love it,” Justice said of the new CDC guidelines that he is now following.
On Wednesday, the CDC issued new guidelines that do not recommend the need for masks to be worn by those fully vaccinated unless in close proximity on public transportation like on buses or airplanes. That guidance was also echoed by President Joe Biden.
Justice said “fully vaccinated” means two weeks after the second short of the Covid vaccine or after the Johnson & Johnson, which is only one dose.
However, residents not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask when indoors in public places. That part of the executive order will not be removed until June 20, the date Justice recently set to end the mask mandate all together.
“Our face covering requirement will still apply to all those who have not been vaccinated until June 20,” Justice said. “You do not have a Constitutional right to not wear a mask.”
Any private business or school can still require everyone to wear a mask if they choose to do so, he added.
“If you don’t like wearing a mask, go get vaccinated,” he said.
The state’s online vaccinaton database shows that of the 1,792,147 residents of West Virginia, 691,758 (38.6 percent) are inoculated, while 828,482 (46.2 percent) of residents have had at least one vaccine dose.
People over the age of 65 are leading the way in the state with 72 percent of that group having been inoculated. For people 16 years old and over, 46.9 percent have been fully inoculated.
Just this past week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in adolescents 12 to 15 years old, opening up the U.S. vaccination campaign to millions more people.
Also, on last Sunday, the number of active Covid cases in the state dropped below 7,000 for the first time since April 26 – and stayed there all week, ending up at 6,503 on Friday.
The CDC guidelines stated, “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
Justice also made another move on Friday in response to a pandemic that, by some reports, is in retreat, urging people to get off of unemployment and get back to work.
Federal benefits for those now on unemployment in West Virginia will end June 19, and as another incentive for people to return to work a bonus that could total $1,000 is also being considered.
Justice said Friday the $300 a week will stop as a way to urge people to go back to work.
Any weeks applied for prior to June 19 that are eligible under the federal requirements will be processed, he added, but not after that.
Justice said the state is also looking at a bonus to help incentivize people to go back to work, with the state chipping in a $500 signing bonus and the business that is hiring matching it, for a total of $1,000.
They will have to work for at least 90 days to receive the bonus, he said. Details are still being worked out and may be finalized by Monday.
The bonus will apply only to those who are now unemployed, he added.
“We have got to get you back to work,” he said, and the state has “thousands” of jobs available. “Our small businesses and economic development depend on it.”
The June 19 date was chosen to give Workforce West Virginia a 30-day window to be ready to implement the change.
Justice said he is following suit with 12 other states that have dropped the federal $300 a week part of unemployment benefits that are in addition to state benefits.
The federal program is scheduled to end Sept. 6 but there is a nationwide shortage of workers, especially in entry level jobs where people may be making more money on unemployment than if they were employed.