Justice addresses school plans, nursing homes

During his daily briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia schools are still set to open on Sept. 8, but told state residents that they must be willing to "pivot" if the number of Covid-19 cases in the state increases between now and Sept. 1.
Any change of plans for school reopening will be announced prior to Sept. 1, Justice said. He added that he would be talking to the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (SSAC) later on Monday.
The daily positive test rate in the state was 1.51 on Sunday, a victory and decrease from 2.42 just four days earlier. Justice said the state was on trend to open schools on Sept. 8, as of Monday.
State health experts and West Virginia Department of Education officials will guide any decisions on school opening, he reported.
"We've got to all realize, and I'm speaking to our Department of Education, I'm speaking to all parents, I'm speaking to our kids, I'm speaking to the SSAC, everybody here has got to completely realize we have got to be in a position to pivot — to pivot however we would end up pivoting," said the governor.
The governor made the announcement as college football hung in the balance, with reports that the Big 10 and Pac-12 presidents could cancel or postpone the season and that the SEC, ACC and Big 12 could follow suit.
"As it changes and changes hourly, we have got to be willing to be able to move and to change as well," he said, adding, "We've got to know what is the safest and best thing for our kids.
"We don't need a catastrophe on our hands, with our teachers, our service personnel, our kids.
"We don't need to be divided," he added. "We need to do the smart thing.
"As we get closer, we'll be able to fine-tune exactly what to do."
The governor said he wants West Virginia kids to return to school "so bad it's unbelievable" and that he also wants sports to open. He said the state will go "full steam ahead" toward the opening date of Sept. 8 but emphasized that state residents must work together and be willing to "pivot" if necessary.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch reported that state officials have not yet decided whether all students in grades kindergarten through 12 will be tested for Covid-19 but said there have been discussions about it.
"We have a little bit of time here with regard to Sept. 8," he said. "That discussion is ongoing."
Virtual school is available to students through the West Virginia Department of Education, while districts are making opening plans which must be approved by the state board.
Raleigh County is opening with a "blended" model: two days per week in class and three days per week remote learning.
Raleigh County had a rise in cases over the weekend, with 26 new cases being reported on Sunday.
WVU Vice President & Executive Dean for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh, the state Covid-19 czar, said the latest data shows that 97,000 American children were infected with Covid-19 over the last two weeks in July, making a total of about 380,000 children who have been infected in the United States.
Marsh said 570 children have developed "serious and sometimes life-threatening problems," including multi-organ inflammatory syndrome, which causes inflammation of the great blood vesels.
To date, he said, about 80 U.S. children have died after being infected with Covid-19.
When asked about the "acceptable level of hazard" that the educational community would tolerate to open schools, Justice replied, "We're going to have our medical experts and our experts in the education community guide us on numbers.
"We all know there is an impact, a significant impact, to the downside of our children not being in school," he added. "That's where we've got to weight more on the education community more than our medical experts.
"But at the same time, we're relying on them to give us some guidance on that," said Justice. "As far as numbers, we're on top of that, as well as we can possibly be."
Justice blamed summer travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., as a factor in the rise of the state's positive rate in southern counties.
"If we didn't have that going on right now, we'd be looking at our numbers and we'd all be celebrating heading back to school."
DHHR data shows that there are 30 outbreaks in state nursing homes and long-term care facilities. While most facilities reported just one or two cases, DHHR officials said, Pine Lodge in Beckley had 33 residents and 13 staff members who tested positive.
Grant Rehab and Care Center in Petersburg reported 33 residents and eight staff members had tested positive.
The governor said nursing home residents will be re-tested for Covid-19, and he is considering re-instituting a no-visitation policy at nursing homes and finding better ways to screen staff.
He wants those at state correctional facilities to be tested again.
The governor urged elderly residents to consider watching or listening to church services. At the very least, they must keep social distance and wear masks while congregating, he said.
Pointing out that West Virginia is an older state and home to a high number of diabetic patients and those with lung problems, Justice urged West Virginians to take better measures to protect one another and themselves.
"I'm proud of the job you've done, but we've got to do better," said Justice. "We've got to do more.
"We have got to slow this killer, because things could get worse and worse and worse, and then we could be in a situation where we absolutely cannot stop it," he said. "So West Virginia, come on, absolutely, go with me, hand in hand, and we're going to get across the finish line."
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer also asked for an increased effort.
"This is day 150," he said. "I've been in the Guard for 39 and a half years.
"This is the longest operational period of a state of emergency response I've seen in those 39 years plus of service.
"On behalf of the governor, our first responders, our health care workers, those National Guardsmen on the front line, I would ask that all of us would continue to double down and follow the mandates.
"Those of us on the front line of this need your assistance, West Virginia."
He said the Guard will be providing sanitization, technical expertise and testing support to southern counties, nursing homes and local health departments in the upcoming days and will continue focusing on sending appropriate amounts of PPE.
Mercer and Logan counties continue to be hotspots of infection.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, reported that state officials are emphasizing to local health departments and hospitals that it is important to get out timely and accurate and crucial information to the public.
St. Francis Hospital in Huntington is the state's Covid-19 surge hospital. In case of a surge, the hospital has 15 beds available and can add more, Justice said.
The West Virginia DHHR reported that, as of 10 a.m. Monday, 326,886 total confirmatory laboratory results had been received for Covid-19, with 7,754 total cases and 141 deaths.
Raleigh County had 248 cases, with another seven considered probable, as of Monday.
On Sunday, Raleigh had 246 cases, a jump from 220 on Saturday.
Raleigh Health Department Nursing Administrator Candance Hurd was not immediately available to provide additional information to the public on Monday.
Justice said during his daily briefing that nearly 20 percent of the state population had been tested, as of Sunday.
The United States has more than a quarter of the world's 20 million cases, with 5,036,387 cases reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.
Of those 162,851 have been deadly.