Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center will hold a resiliency workshop Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Lewis Community Center in Oak Hill.
The workshop, set for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is part of a Fayette County initiative to change the conversation about child sexual abuse.
The fee for the workshop is $25, which includes lunch and CEUs for professionals. Scholarships are available upon request.
The release said the goal of the event is to inform and inspire professionals, survivors, and the community to understand and maximize their abilities to help children survive and thrive through presence, perspective, and interactions with those who have experienced trauma.
Kristine Buffington MSW, LISW-S, a national trainer and consultant in trauma-informed care for child welfare, mental health, and juvenile justice systems, will be the keynote speaker. Scott Miller, director at Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center, will be speaking about the SHINE Campaign, a national campaign to transform the conversation around the issue of child sexual abuse and be a light for survivors.
To register, email justforkidswv@gmail.com or call 304-255-4834.
