Johnson & Johnson vaccines put on hold

A Raleigh County physician reassured the public on Tuesday that it is important to get vaccinated for Covid.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be paused in West Virginia, in accordance with a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Dr. Kyle Muscari of Access Health told local residents that his office has used all three vaccines that are approved in the U.S., including Johnson and Johnson (J&J). While the use of J&J vaccines is paused, local health care workers will be administering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as usual.
"I think, locally, we'll be OK," Muscari said on Tuesday evening. "We've done an incredibly good job around here, in southern West Virginia and the state, of getting shots in arms. I think we're going to overcome this."
The CDC has reported Tuesday that of more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that have been administered in the U.S., CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing reports of six cases in the United States of a rare and severe type of blood clots in patients who had received the J&J vaccines.
In all six cases, patients were women between the ages of 18 and 48. Within 6 to 13 days of receiving the J&J vaccine, the patients each developed a type of blood clot called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), with low levels of blood platelets.
In most cases of blood clots, doctors use heparin for treatment. In the six cases, administration of heparin could be dangerous, according to CDC data.
The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet Wednesday to further review cases and assess the potential significance.
CDC had recommended that states pause use of the J&J vaccine.
State clinics that are scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will substitute with another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer as supplies allow, Justice reported Tuesday.
“The safety of West Virginians is always our first and foremost priority,” Justice said. “This pause will not impact our ability to continue vaccinating West Virginians, and is exactly the reason why we stood up our Joint Interagency Task Force led by our West Virginia National Guard. They were absolutely ready for this scenario.”
The WV DHHR, through the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), has not received any reports of the extremely rare blood-clotting events in West Virginia residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The DHHR will continue to monitor for instances going forward, according to a press release from Justice.
Muscari said his office has received no reports of serious adverse reactions to the J&J vaccine.
"As far as my knowledge goes, we do not have any complications, blood clots, or anything, at this point," he said. "Several of my patients have received them and done well, but, as of right now, we're following local, state and federal guidelines.
"That doesn't mean we're going to stop giving them, but we'll put them on pause and give the CDC time to review the data and see what's going on," he said.
Muscari noted that J&J is a solid company.
"They're not a fly-by-night company that happened to pop up during a pandemic," he said.
However, Muscari urged those who have received any vaccine to call their medical providers if they have difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, redness or swelling or any other concerning sign or symptom.
Muscari said vaccinations are important. He reported there has been a rise in the number of Covid cases since mid-March in southern West Virginia. He urged local residents to continue with vaccinations.
"My fear, other than people getting blood clots, are people are on the fence now," he said. "This is not going to be a good thing
"We've got to make sure we don't push more people away," he said. "Obviously, I wouldn't say (use) J&J right now, but, definitely, people still need to get immunized."