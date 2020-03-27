Four Jan-Care Ambulance workers were quarantined on Tuesday, after transporting a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening, Jan-Care spokesman Paul Seamann said.
Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Director John Zilinski notified the public of the quarantined workers during a press conference hosted by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold on Friday morning.
Zilinski told the public that Raleigh 911 dispatchers vet potential risks for COVID-19 by asking questions prior to sending ambulance workers.
The Sunday call to the 911 center was a "trauma" call, meaning that an acute emergency health situation had developed and a patient needed emergency medical care.
Seamann said that protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were followed on Sunday night and that the patient did not show any symptoms of COVID-19.
"The 911 Center triaged the call and asked the new CDC questions in regard to any respiratory situation," Seamann said. "And it was negative.
"When our crew arrived during the patient assessment, it was negative, and so the patient didn't meet any of the demographics of COVID-19 signs or symptoms," said Seamann. "At that time, we treated it as more of a trauma call and then assessed and transported the patient."
Around 48 hours later, Seamann said, an unidentified hospital determined that the patient had tested positive for COVID-19 during a broad spectrum test at the hospital.
"The CDC and health department felt that there was very little to no opportunity for that virus to factually have gotten infected into our people and that we would then, potentially, be infecting anyone else," said Seamann.
He said that the four Jan-Care workers were immediately placed into quarantine at home. Seamann reported they were in good spirits and showing no symptoms on Friday evening.
Seamann said Jan-Care has learned first-hand that some patients do not show symptoms and that there is no stereotype for a COVID-19 patient.
"We developed a Jan-Care-specific guide that goes beyond the CDC guidelines," he said.
Jan-Care workers will wear masks with every patient contact, he said.
Jan-Care has issued each worker an N95 mask, which protects against coronavirus, and a regular surgical face mask.
"They will use the regular mask, which is also CDC-approved for those cases, when things (COVID-19 cases) are not suspected," said Seamann.
Seamann advised his fellow southern West Virginians to be alert during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Nationally, everything keeps changing," he explained. "In the beginning, we felt these would be more easily identified.
"Now, we're finding not all of them are," he said. "It's made us rethink the way we're doing our (patient interactions).
"For those in the community, if they want advice from the front lines, don't get it into your head that everybody is going to be an elderly person with the shortness of breath, cough, fever.
"That is not true," he said. "People of all ages are certainly acquiring it and can transmit it."
Zilinski said Friday that he was notified on Thursday that West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials have changed notification guidelines on COVID-19.
A new policy will allow state health officials to notify county health departments of the name and location of those who test positive for COVID-19, and health department officials will notify 911 centers in order to offer protection for EMTs and other health care workers.
The new protocol was not yet in place on Friday, Zilinski added.