Charleston – As other West Virginians isolate to reduce risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as transmitting it to others, some West Virginia inmates are asking they be permitted to do the same.
On behalf of 39 inmates, lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and West Virginia Public Defender Services on Wednesday filed a petition with the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, asking justices for the immediate release of "nonviolent offenders who present a minimal safety risk to the public."
They wrote that "in light of an unprecedented global health pandemic that disproportionately threatens vulnerable individuals in densely populated environments," they seek the release of inmates who could be released on reduced bail; parole; or recognizance, meaning a promise to fulfill their duty to return to court or custody if required.
They are also seeking release of those who are particularly vulnerable due to age or underlying illness.
"For these individuals, the timing of their release may be, literally, a matter of life or death," they wrote.
On March 30, the New York Times reported that a Chicago jail went from two diagnoses to 113 diagnoses within a week. Hundreds of COVID-19 diagnoses have been detected at local, state and federal correctional facilities, likely an undercount due to limited testing, the New York Times also reported.
By March 22, 16 states had already sent home thousands of low-level offenders and those elderly or sick, in recognition of the risk of infectious disease spread in the facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Lawyers representing the inmates include Loree Stark, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, and Lora Greer Walker, an attorney for the Habeas Corpus Division of West Virginia Public Defenders Services.
They noted that West Virginia jails and prisons were already overcrowded and understaffed, making it impossible to practice social distancing, that inmates use shared eating and shower facilities, and that across the world, outbreaks have most often occurred in densely-populated settings, including cruise ships, jails and prisons, and nursing homes.
They wrote that as of April 1, there were 4,535 people incarcerated in regional jails and a bed capacity of 4,275 – meaning there were 270 more people in regional jails than beds available for them.
They also noted that in the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers passed legislation to address overcrowding, authorizing the commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation "to approve home plans for certain incarcerated individuals." That legislation has not yet gone into effect.
They argue that not releasing inmates would violate the Fourteenth Amendment, which cover pre-trial detainees, because it would constitute "deliberate indifference to the risk of serious medical harm" and the Eighth Amendment, which covers detained individuals, because it would constitute "cruel and unusual punishment."
They also said that if someone does test positive and an outbreak follows, by then it will be "too late."
Number of tests still unknown
During a virtual news conference Thursday, Governor Jim Justice said he was leaving whether to release inmates up to state officials overseeing jails and prisons.
He let Brian Abraham, attorney for the governor, respond first to a question about whether Justice would order the release of some prisoners.
"The alternative to what those groups are arguing is to release violent offenders, sexual predators, etc., and at this time, we believe the Department of Corrections has the matter in hand and is able to take care of those prisoners," Abraham said. "I would note that as of today, we still do not have a positive within our correctional facilities. They are doing everything they can to ensure that if anybody is infected, they’ll be properly quarantined and taken care of."
Justice said that "we absolutely don’t want to put out on our streets, violent criminals and just cause our public to be preyed upon even in a worse way."
"We’re not going to do that," he said. "But as we move forward, if our corrections people recommend to me that there’s a certain sector of our inmates and everything that are nonviolent and whatever like that that we can go ahead and release, I’ll be glad to do so."
The lawsuit filed Thursday states plaintiffs are seeking the release of "nonviolent offenders who present a minimal safety risk to the public."
Most of the 39 listed plaintiffs were incarcerated for nonviolent crimes; one was charged with assault and strangulation but is currently incarcerated because he cannot make bond, according to the lawsuit.
State officials have repeatedly said that there have been no cases confirmed at West Virginia prisons and jails, and repeatedly given that information without saying how many inmates had been tested for the disease.
Thursday, Justice reiterated that there had been no positive cases detected in any state correctional facilities.
"That’s really a major plus, so evidently we’re doing a lot of good things," he said.
Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs, did not respond to a question seeking the number of inmates tested. He said Wednesday the agency was working on how and where to release that figure. Spokesmen for the governor have also not responded to an inquiry sent earlier this week seeking the number of inmates tested.
The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has released parolees who were serving short jail terms for parole-related sanctions, and work-release inmates already eligible for weekend furloughs because of good behavior, whose furloughs have been extended to two weeks, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation COVID-19 response plan summary.
More than 600 were released, according to WCHS. About 10,000 are in West Virginia prisons and jails, Webster J. Arceneaux, of Lewis Glasser in Charleston, who represented state officials in a similar attempt to reduce the reduce the inmate population, said earlier this week.
First attempt
Several inmates, represented by Mountain State Justice, filed an emergency motion for preliminary injunction in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on March 25. They asked U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers to order the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to immediately develop an appropriate plan for the prevention and management of COVID-19 in jails and prisons and order state officials to reduce the prison and jail population.
Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers rejected the motion. During a court hearing through virtual teleconferencing, Chambers said plaintiffs’ motion would be difficult to enforce, that the state had statutory authority to develop its own plan, and that they hadn’t proved “deliberate indifference.”
In a written opinion released Thursday, Chambers said redacted copies show the jail and prison COVID-19 response plan "appears to mitigate the threat of the disease" and noted state officials "have also already made use of various state-authorized furlough programs."
He wrote that it wasn't within his authority to "to ensure that every element of Defendants’ plan is implemented to the letter."
"At present, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia prisons," he said. "This will likely change in the coming days and weeks, and Defendants’ plan will be stress-tested by the virus. It is possible that the measures Defendants propose to implement will be insufficient in confronting the virus, and may eventually give rise to a finding that Defendants are acting with deliberate indifference to the medical needs of West Virginia inmates. Yet, at present, it is impossible to conclude that Defendants have acted with the sort of deliberate indifference that could give rise to a constitutional violation under the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments."
