Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.