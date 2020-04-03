While unique in many ways, the coronavirus pandemic is far from the first time that Greenbrier County’s resilience in the face of disaster has been tested.
Building on the lessons learned and the alliances that formed in the aftermath of the flood of 2016, a coalition of local nonprofit organizations has formed a new initiative to help the community cope with this latest crisis.
As its name suggests, Feeding Seniors/Saving Businesses has a dual purpose. In fulfilling its mission of feeding the county’s at-risk population, the initiative is paying locally owned restaurants to prepare the meals for delivery, thus providing those businesses with a cash flow and a means to pay employees.
The initiative is the brainchild of Lewisburg lawyer Jennifer Keadle Mason, a native of Alderson.
“I started the program about nine days ago,” Mason said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
She realized that, while at-risk individuals (seniors, people with disabilities and those whose immune systems are compromised) were being told their health depended on not venturing outside their homes, many of those people don’t have that luxury. Food supplies have to be replenished, prescriptions have to be filled, and delivery services in rural Greenbrier County are scarce.
Mason contacted everyone she knew with fundraising and organizational experience and easily convinced such nonprofits as Bimbo Coles & Company Project Inc., Homes for White Sulphur Springs and the WVSOM Center for Rural and Community Health to join in the effort. The Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation readily agreed to serve as the initiative’s financial repository.
Soon, six restaurants had committed to the project, and Mason turned her attention to finding those who needed the help the initiative would provide. She contacted the Alderson Ministerial Association, individual churches, mayors and police chiefs in various municipalities, Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan and members of volunteer fire departments for help in identifying the at-risk folks she felt a call to help.
“I thank God for directing me to this,” Mason said. “I feel that this is something I was intended to do.”
The initiative’s deliveries of meals began this week in eastern Greenbrier County. Two more restaurants are expected to gear up as early as next Monday, April 6, to serve communities in the Meadow River Valley area of the county.
Each at-risk person who has signed up for the free service gets a meal every evening, Monday through Friday. Participating restaurants receive $10 per meal from the initiative. There is no charge to the recipient for the service, but donations are welcome.
“It is not income-based,” Mason said of the meal service. “It is risk-based. We want all of our at-risk people to stay home and stay safe.”
On Monday, March 30, the initiative’s first day of deliveries, meals were left on 350 recipients’ porches by volunteer drivers, Mason said. She explained that the delivery volunteers don’t interact with the recipients, thereby minimizing the risk of passing along illness through personal contact. The meal is deposited near the door, and the delivery person knocks to notify the recipient that his or her meal has arrived, then turns and leaves before the at-risk recipient comes through the door to collect the food.
“We knock; we run,” Mason summed up.
The same principle applies to the initiative’s other services. Partnering with Mountain Transit Authority (MTA), Feeding Seniors/Saving Businesses is also facilitating delivery of grocery store and pharmacy products to the at-risk clients. Recipients have to place their orders and pay for their purchases, then arrange to have an MTA driver pick up the order once it’s filled and deliver it to the at-risk person’s home.
Signups for the initiative’s services continue to pour in. As of Wednesday, 426 people in Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Frankford, White Sulphur Springs and Alderson had signed up.
•••
Fundraising has to keep up with that demand.
“We’re trying to get funds from local foundations and individual donors,” Mason noted.
Donations for the initiative are also being solicited by Homes for White Sulphur Springs — the nonprofit that helped get White Sulphur back on its feet after the flood — and by the Bimbo Coles & Company Project Inc. Checks made payable to the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation with “Feeding Seniors” in the subject line can be sent directly to the GVCF (P.O. Box 1682, Lewisburg, WV 24901) or mailed to Jennifer Keadle Mason at 1194 Barkalin Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Maggie Hutchison, executive director of Homes for White Sulphur Springs, along with founders Tom Crabtree and Rob Vass III, sent out two appeals for financial support of the initiative in recent days.
“We’re relying heavily on Greenbrier Sporting Club folks who have so generously donated for the flood recovery and other needs since then and who invested in the Great Barrel Company,” Hutchison said.
And as with those previous endeavors, any donations made through Homes for White Sulphur Springs go 100 percent to the charitable cause, with no administrative costs subtracted, Hutchison emphasized.
•••
Through a partnership with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health, a hotline has been established for those who wish to sign up for the Feeding Seniors/Saving Businesses program or to arrange a grocery or pharmacy delivery through MTA. That number is 304-793-6583.
To qualify for participation in the initiative, a person must be either a senior, disabled or immuno-suppressed; must not be receiving Meals on Wheels; and must live in Greenbrier County. All applications for participation will be vetted to prevent duplication of services.
Hotline operators will also screen at-risk individuals for medical or health care needs. WVSOM, Seneca Health and Rainelle Medical Center have partnered with Feeding Seniors/Saving Businesses to address those needs.
