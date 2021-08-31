Since Gov. Jim Justice last sat before the camera during a pandemic briefing on Monday, Covid-19 statistics across the state have been climbing relentlessly towards busting records from the bad old days of last winter.
In the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, 1,030 newly confirmed cases were added to the state total over the previous 24 hours, while the number of active cases jumped to 16,753 after falling to 52 on July 4.
While active cases are well short of topping the more than 29,000 that was recorded in January, hospitalizations totaled 640 in the Tuesday report, up from 617 on Monday, nearing its high of 818 on Jan. 5.
At the same time, 203 of the hospitalized patients in the Tuesday report were in intensive care units, just shy of its record of 219 on Jan. 6. Also, 93 patients had been intubated for breathing support, closing in on a record 104 recorded Jan. 10.
On Tuesday, 35 of the state’s 55 counties were rated red, the highest category on the state’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the highly infectious disease.
Of the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market, Fayette and McDowell counties were in orange, one step down from red, while all seven others were red.
Raleigh County, the most populous county in the region, has seen its infection rate climb from 50.44 cases per 100,000 population to 70.30 in the past week.
Greenbrier County has posted a 107.57 rate, the second highest in the state and the highest across the region, narrowing eclipsing Monroe County’s 107.08 rate. Randolph County’s rate of 121.97 leads the state.
Schools are likely to face a bumpy road ahead with openings and closings as 26 schools, as of Tuesday, were reporting active outbreaks to the state Department of Education.
In southern West Virginia, Monroe County schools have called off classes entirely until Sept. 7, while Raleigh County schools had reported 936 of its 11,701 students in quarantine as of Monday with 93 having tested positive for Covid.
Meanwhile, leaders of the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association issued a letter to the governor calling on him to provide “clear leadership,” including a statewide mask mandate, to limit the spread of the more aggressive and transmissible Delta variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Justice has resisted issuing a mask mandate either for schools or for the general population during the most recent spike in cases, saying he is trying to keep everyone together while appeasing those who opposed mask mandates. He also prefers for local authorities to make the call on mask mandates.
Dr. Michael Robie, president of WVOMA and medical director of the Putnam County Health Department, wrote that the association requested the governor to recognize “the increasingly difficult task” that county health officers and community physicians face in recommending established public health measures to contain the spread of the variant “due to misinformation spread in our communities.”
The letter went on to say that the spike in cases across the state was happening at a time when “new data … are available to support the clear benefit of masking, distancing, vaccination, quarantine, hygiene, ventilation and testing in containing and preventing COVID-19 outbreaks.”
The letter stated that West Virginia is being lead “further from the goal of containing the pandemic to keep children safely in school, maintain the workforce, prevent overcapacity and substandard care in hospitals and clinics, reduce the financial burden on institutions, and reduce disparities.”
In Parkersburg on Monday, according to reporting by the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, over 200 people in downtown protested and carried signs against mask and vaccine mandates in the state.
State Senator Mike Azinger, R-Wood, said he wants the Legislature to have a special session to pass a bill to protect people’s health freedoms.
Republicans, because they own a supermajority, could call a special session, but there was some question as to whether there was enough enthusiasm to do so and if they had the votes to pass such a measure.
Justice is scheduled to be at another pandemic press briefing today, Wednesday, at 11 a.m. where he, as he does with each appearance, will read off the number of Covid deaths from the previous briefing.
On Tuesday, the DHHR reported 10 more people had died from Covid complications, pushing the state total to 3,084.