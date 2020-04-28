Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.