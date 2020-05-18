Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.